G.I Joe: A Real American Hero #212 Emerald City Exclusive Variant Cobra Cover Revealed
IDW Publishing is celebrating the beginning of "The Death of Snake-Eyes" story in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #212 with a limited edition Emerald City Comics exclusive variant cover.
The limited edition cover features member of Cobra, and every enemy that G.I. Joe has face in its 33-year history, as drawn by Adam Riches. This includes characters from every G.I. Joe toy line, cartoon, and comic book series.\
The cover is meant to be a companion to the cover of G.I. Joe: America's Elite #25, release in 2007, which featured every member of G.I. Joe ever.
G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero is set to ship in March, but is available now from the Emerald City Comics online shop (signed and unsigned) and on eBay (signed and unsigned). Check out the issue's full solicitation below.
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #212 EMERALD CITY EXCLUSIVE VARIANT COBRA COVER
The Death of Snake Eyes: Part 1
Adam Riches (cover) • Larry Hama (writer) • S L Gallant (artist)
G.I. JOE faces a force unlike anything they've ever encountered before… and the only way to control it is by reviving Serpentor, the Cobra Emperor himself! But bringing him back sets into motion drastic events that lead to the death of the original Ninja Commando! The Death of Snake Eyes begins here in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #212!
FC • 32 pages
- Each book will ship bagged and boarded, with a special custom backboard featuring a fully numbered checklist of all the characters on the cover!
- At 280, this is the most G.I. Joe characters ever published in a single illustration!
- It is the first ever wrap-around cover for the G.I. Joe A Real American Hero main title!
- This is part 1 (of 3) of the long-awaited "The Death of Snake Eyes" story arc!
- Each signed edition will include an Emerald City Certificate of Authenticity.