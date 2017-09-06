G.I Joe: A Real American Hero #212 Emerald City Exclusive Variant Cobra Cover Revealed

IDW Publishing is celebrating the beginning of "The Death of Snake-Eyes" story in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #212 with a limited edition Emerald City Comics exclusive variant cover.

The limited edition cover features member of Cobra, and every enemy that G.I. Joe has face in its 33-year history, as drawn by Adam Riches. This includes characters from every G.I. Joe toy line, cartoon, and comic book series.\

The cover is meant to be a companion to the cover of G.I. Joe: America's Elite #25, release in 2007, which featured every member of G.I. Joe ever.

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero is set to ship in March, but is available now from the Emerald City Comics online shop (signed and unsigned) and on eBay (signed and unsigned). Check out the issue's full solicitation below.

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #212 EMERALD CITY EXCLUSIVE VARIANT COBRA COVER

The Death of Snake Eyes: Part 1

Adam Riches (cover) • Larry Hama (writer) • S L Gallant (artist)

G.I. JOE faces a force unlike anything they've ever encountered before… and the only way to control it is by reviving Serpentor, the Cobra Emperor himself! But bringing him back sets into motion drastic events that lead to the death of the original Ninja Commando! The Death of Snake Eyes begins here in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #212!

FC • 32 pages