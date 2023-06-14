Robert Kirkman Launches Transformers and GI Joe Shared Universe

A new Hasbro universe is on the way. Wednesday, Skybound Entertainment officially announced the Energon Universe, a new shared comics world based on Hasbro-owned properties. At the center of the shared universe is a new ongoing Transformers comic title written and drawn by Daniel Warren Johnson (Do a Powerbomb) and a set of GI Joe-centric limited series.

Duke #1 kicks off the GI Joe side of things this December before expanding with Cobra Commander #1 in January. Joshua Williamson of Superman fame is writing both stories while Tom Reilly draws Duke and Andrea Milana handles art for Cobra Commander.

"It's a tremendous honor to be able to reintroduce this world to a new audience under the Skybound banner," Skybound boss Robert Kirkman said in a press release. "I've loved these characters for most of my life and to have the opportunity to add to the already rich tapestry Hasbro has built with the all-new Void Rivals is an unbelievable opportunity. If you look at everything done with Transformers and G.I. Joe, you can see the inkling of a vast universe with tremendous potential for crossovers and interaction that will enhance the fan experience while staying true to the individual identities of both concepts. I look forward to exploring that potential for years to come."

The reveal happens in the closing pages of Kirkman's Void Rivals #1, which released Wednesday as a secret launch issue for the new comics universe.

"When we first discussed plan for the surprise reveal in Void Rivals #1, I never expected it would be a secret we could keep for over a year," continued Michael Kelly, Hasbro's VP of Global Publishing. "Now that it is finally here, we are all excited to finally be able to talk about all the amazing stories to come from our great new partners at Skybound."

The creators are equally excited to be involved in the project, with Williamson applauded the wide-reaching grasp of the property's storytelling efforts.

"Childhood dreams come true! Get hyped! Tom and I are bringing you a new take on Duke and the formation of G.I. Joe that honors all that we love about the characters but takes it into a new and exciting direction," Williamson added. "It's been awesome working with Skybound and Hasbro to bring this new take on the G.I. Joe franchise. For the last few years, I've been picking up all of the new G.I. Classified figures, so I am pumped to contribute to this new world of G.I. Joe and Transformers!"

Void Rivals #1 is now on sale.