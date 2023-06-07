Gene Simmons Would Prefer an Unknown Actress in Dominatrix Movie (Exclusive)

Rock 'n' roll icon Gene Simmons is bringing a new comic book, Dominatrix, to market with Opus Comics, and as with any big, new IP like this, the hope is that it can spread out from comics a nd into some other media. Asked who he might want to see cast in the film, though, Simmons didn't have a name ready, suggesting instead that any potential adaptation would likely benefit from having an unknown performer taking on the role, allowing fans to come in without any baggage of expectations.

Dominatrix is a reimagining of a 2000 title that Simmons published, and that era is well-represented with a cover from Jim Balent, a well-known "bad girl" artist of the '90s and early 2000s, most famous for his beloved run on Catwoman.

"I prefer casting an unknown so that you don't break that fourth wall and say, 'Oh, that's Jennifer Lopez' or whoever as so-and-so," Simmons told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "If you ever saw a Luc Besson film called Anna, you don't know who the actress is, but you totally buy it, and then you cast around it. Helen Mirren is the mother figure in the Kremlin, who's her boss and constantly smoking and everything, but the authenticity of the character has a lot to do with [the fact] that you don't know who that is, so you buy into the fact that she's Anna."

"Gene Simmons is a creative powerhouse and a comics aficionado to boot, one of the first to explore the convergence of music and comics, and just a huge inspiration for all that we do here," said Opus Comics and Incendium founder, Llexi Leon, "We're excited to launch our collaboration with a complete reimagining of Gene's Dominatrix series for the comics market."

The new series is written by Holly Interlandi (Cradle of Filth) – and based on a story by creator Gene Simmons – with art by S L Gallant and Maria Keane (fresh off their run on G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero). Issue #1 features a gorgeous cover by Jim Balent (Tarot: Witch of the Black Rose) plus retailer incentive variants by Emilio Laiso and Joseph Michael Linsner.

"It's a huge thrill to reintroduce fans to Dominatrix with this fresh new take," adds series writer, Holly Interlandi, "Gene has been so open to working with us and taking his characters and story in a new, yet somewhat familiar, direction. I'm looking forward to seeing what fans make of it all."

In addition to the launch of Gene Simmons' Dominatrix, Opus Comics' July solicitations also feature the return of Jason Lei Howden's Deathgasm, plus further installments of the FrazettaVerse, SanjulianVerse, and their music-based offerings.

You can check out the full listing of Opus Comics' July solicitations in the May edition of Diamond PREVIEWS catalog. Limited edition foil and aluminum versions of Gene Simmons' Dominatrix #1 will be available direct from Incendium Online.