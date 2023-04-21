Gene Simmons Returns to Comics With a Reimagining of Dominatrix (Exclusive)

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Gene Simmons is making a triumphant return to the world of comic books. The musician is most famously known for being the lead frontman for the rock band KISS, but he's also dabbled in the comics sphere as well with his creation Dominatrix back in the late 2000s. Gene Simmons has been a fan of comics since publishing his first fanzine when he was 14 years old, and he's made a living touring on the comics and sci-fi convention circuit since 1968. Now, the man known as The Demon is bringing Dominatrix back for a new audience at Opus Comics this July.

The new Dominatrix series is based on a story by creator Gene Simmons and written by Holly Interlandi (Cradle of Filth), with art by S. L. Galant and Maria Keane (G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero). The first issue cover is by Jim Balent (Tarot: Witch of the Black Rose) and will also have retailer incentive variants by Emilio Laiso and Joseph Michael Lisner.

(Photo: Opus Comics)

KISS Star Gene Simmons Brings Back Comics Creation Dominatrix

"Gene Simmons is a creative powerhouse and a comics aficionado to boot, one of the first to explore the convergence of music and comics, and just a huge inspiration for all that we do here," said Opus Comics and Incendium founder, Llexi Leon, "We're excited to launch our collaboration with a complete reimagining of Gene's Dominatrix series for the comics market."

"It's a huge thrill to reintroduce fans to Dominatrix with this fresh new take," adds series writer, Holly Interlandi, "Gene has been so open to working with us and taking his characters and story in a new, yet somewhat familiar, direction. I'm looking forward to seeing what fans make of it all."

Opus Comics' July solicitations also include the return of Jason Lei Howden's Deathgasm, plus more installments of the FrazettaVerse, SanjulianVerse, and their music-based offerings. The complete Opus Comics July solicitations can be found in the May edition of Diamond PREVIEWS catalog.

(Photo: Opus Comics)

Opus Comics was founded in 2021 by writer and creative director Llexi Leon. It launched with over a dozen titles based on the world's best-known music-related IP, including Bill and Ted: Roll the Dice, Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer, and Evanescence: Echoes From the Void. Opus Comics is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of Incendium, a full-spectrum creative and production house with comics, merchandising, interactive, and animation divisions.