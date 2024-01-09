Marvel Shares Teaser for New Ghost Rider Series

A new Spirit of Vengeance is on the way. For the past few months, Marvel has promoted the arrival of a new iteration of the Spirit of Vengeance and Tuesday, the House of Ideas teased the idea further. Sharing a teaser for the character's upcoming solo series Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance, the Ghost Rider's iconic comic lettering is prominent as the Spirit of Vengeance wonders which host it should bond with next.

"Who will be my next host?" the demon asks. "Where is my best opportunity for vengeance? How can I hunt? What war can I claim as my own? I know where to go."

Last month, Marvel revealed the Spirit will bond with an outright villain, rather than the proving popular theory it'd be bonding with Talia Warroad after she was taken to Hell.

"Everything in Ghost Rider is always Mephisto, Mephisto, Mephisto. Readers get numb to it. I felt the same way about Sabretooth in Wolverine: he's the big bad and creators always rush the clash between the two. So in that title, we took Sabretooth off the table completely by tossing him in the pit of Krakoa," Percy told Marvel.com last year. "The idea was, to build up his off-stage mythology, so that when Wolverine and he finally duked it out, it would be especially meaningful. What have I done in the meantime? Built up other baddies who don't see the spotlight as much, like Omega Red and Mikhail Rasputin."

He added, "We're doing something similar in Ghost Rider. Of course Johnny will eventually battle Mephisto, but let's give some other nasties a turn! When I read Brisson's run, I felt like Blackheart naturally would have been deeply covetous of Johnny's time as the king of Hell, so he'd be aiming to take Blaze off his throne and toss him in the dungeon, so to speak.Where's Ghost Rider heading in his latest story?"

Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance #1 hits the shelves at your local comic shop on March 13th, and its full solicitation can be found below.

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by DANNY KIM

Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

Foil Variant Cover by BENJAMIN SU

On Sale 3/13

WHO IS THE NEW SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE? Johnny Blaze was bonded with the Spirit of Vengeance. Unwilling to be a monster, Johnny used this demon from Hell to do good as the Ghost Rider. But heroism isn't what the Rider was meant for. So who will be the new Spirit of Vengeance? And what will it mean for the Marvel Universe? Find out in this extra-sized first issue by writer Benjamin Percy and hot new art sensation Danny Kim!