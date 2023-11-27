Who will be the new Spirit of Vengeance? That's the burning question in Marvel's Ghost Rider #1, the previously announced relaunch of Benjamin Percy's ongoing run on Ghost Rider. Percy will re-team with artist Danny Kim (October's Ghost Rider Annual #1) for new series Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance, which will pass the flame-headed mantle of the Spirit of Vengeance from Johnny Blaze to a new rider. (There have been other Ghost Riders before. Danny Ketch was the first Ghost Rider successor of the modern era, and Alejandra Jones, Robbie Reyes, and even Doctor Strange have all become Ghost Riders.)

After bonding with the demon Zarathos, Blaze has used his Spirit of Vengeance as a hellish hero ever since his debut in 1975's Marvel Spotlight #5. But it's the last ride for brimstone biker Johnny Blaze — and the end of the road for the demonic do-gooder. According to Marvel, the new Ghost Rider will wield the powers of hell to do what the Spirit of Vengeance was "meant for": punishment.



Final Vengeance sees "the Spirit of Vengeance fall into the wrong hands and fans won't believe who it is! Now, Johnny Blaze must embark on an epic quest to become Ghost Rider again before the newly possessed uses its demonic power for a dark purpose," the official synopsis reads. "Johnny Blaze was bonded with the Spirit of Vengeance. Unwilling to be a monster, Johnny used this demon from Hell to do good as the Ghost Rider. But heroism isn't what the Rider was meant for. So who will be the new Spirit of Vengeance? And what will it mean for the Marvel Universe?"

Marvel also revealed the variant cover for Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance #1 by Greg Capullo (DC's Batman) after the fan-favorite artist officially returned to Marvel Comics. See the cover and solicit below.

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #1

Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Danny Kim

Cover by Juan Ferreyra

Variant Cover (and Virgin Variant Cover) by Greg Capullo

On Sale 3/13



Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance #1 is on sale March 13, 2024, from Marvel Comics.