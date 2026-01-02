Gotham City Is Getting a Brand New Hero (Just Months After Losing His Own Series)

Batman may be Gotham City’s biggest hero and main protector, but while the Dark Knight might prefer solo crimefighting, he doesn’t necessarily work alone. He has plenty of allies thanks to the overall Bat Fam, but Gotham is a big place with a lot of issues and now, Batman is going to be getting some help from a somewhat surprising hero or two — and one of them recently saw his own solo series cancelled.

As revealed in DC’s March solicits Detective Comics #1107 will see the arrival of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in Gotham City where he will be seemingly relocating to after leaving Star City. The move will see Green Arrow team up with Dinah Lance/Black Canary as well as Batman, but it sounds like things will be much more complicated than merely a reunion of three fellow heroes. From the sounds of things, they’ll be taking on case that has even Batman stumped.

Green Arrow’s Arrival In Gotham May Have Ties to The Past

According to the official description of Detective Comics #1107, “The Dark Knight Detective is hot on the trail of an abducted teenager with a mysterious past, but he has found himself at a dead end. In a rare moment of desperation, Batman teams up with Black Canary and Gotham City’s newest resident, Green Arrow, to investigate a case with unexpected and terrifying implications for Bruce, Dinah, and Oliver’s shared history. Will this trio be enough to rescue this girl and unravel the mystery of her past? Find out in this thrilling new storyline!”

There’s a little bit to unpack here. Detective Comics #1107 will be far from the first time that Green Arrow and Batman have teamed up — the two heroes have worked together many times across comics history — and it also isn’t the first time Green Arrow has appeared in Detective Comics. The character has appeared in various issues of that book and even had his own back up stories starting with Detective Comics #521 back in the 1980s. It is possible that whatever the “shared history” that this mysterious case Batman, Green Arrow, and Black Canary are working on intersects with could have connections to any of those previous appearances though it’s worth nothing that that is purely speculation on our part. At this point, there are no real teases or details about what creators Tom Taylor and Pete Woods are cooking up.

What is clear, however, is that Green Arrow fans will be glad to see their favorite still a somewhat prominent figure in DC Comics, at least for now. Green Arrow’s most recent solo series just concluded its run with Green Arrow #31 that released on December 24, 2025. That series, unfortunately, came to an end due to low sales. Despite this, Green Arrow is still a popular and well-loved character and seeing the character’s journey continue — at least in terms of appearances — in a prominent title is sure to be welcome. It will also be interesting to see how Taylor and Wood utilize Ollie in this new story. Green Arrow and Batman are fundamentally very similar heroes in a sense, with both of them being wealthy business owners who use their wealth to fund and fuel their heroic efforts. That said, they also have some ideological differences that could see conflict arise between them which could in turn make for an especially interesting story.

Detective Comics #1107 is set to go on sale March 25th.

