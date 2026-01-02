5 Things to Look Forward to From DC Comics in 2025

Another year of DC Comics storytelling is in the books. 2025 was an incredible year for the comic book publisher, largely defined by its amazing All In initiative. Across dozens of books, fans were introduced to new characters, new concepts, and even new universes. There’s no doubt that 2025 was a successful year for DC Comics, but a lot of people are wondering if the publisher will be able to keep up the energy as we head into 2026. Thankfully, a brief look into the future reveals that DC Comics is not slowing down in the new year.

If anything, DC Comics is doubling down on the things that helped it find success in 2025. Thanks to a few months’ worth of solicitations, we know that the year is going to kick off with numerous major movements on DC’s part. From the anticipated conclusion to DC K.O. to the relaunch of Vertigo and even the numerous new ongoings and jumping-on points of DC Next Level, there truly will be something for everyone. Read on to discover 5 things to look forward to from DC Comics as we settle into 2026.

5. The Conclusion of DC K.O.

DC K.O. has been a hell of a ride so far, and we’re not even halfway done yet! The final three issues of the event will come out in the first quarter of 2026, and we already know a few things are in store. The Elite Eight competing, Darkseid using his Absolute champions to take out the remaining participants, and even a crossover that will bring in characters like Homelander, Sabrina, and The Conjuring’s Annabelle. This story has been a blast so far, and I’ve got a good feeling the ending is going to be wild.

4. The Relaunch of Vertigo

Vertigo has been gone for a while, but after months of teasing, it’s finally coming back, and DC Comics is going all out with nearly a dozen new titles as part of its first wave. We’ve got a new 100 Bullets comic, more of Nice House by the Sea, and a bunch of all-star creatives such as Deniz Camp, Ram V, Mariko Tamaki, Kyle Starks, Steve Pugh, Derek Robertson, Mike Perkins, and Eduardo Risso. Personally, I’m looking forward to Bleeding Hearts and End of Life, but I think there’s gonna be something for everyone with the new Vertigo line.

3. Expansion of the Absolute Line

A big part of DC Comics’ success in 2025 was thanks to the Absolute Universe line, so we shouldn’t be surprised that the publisher is going to be adding to it next year. Though we don’t have publication dates, we know we’ll be getting Absolute Green Arrow by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque and Absolute Catwoman by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, and Bengal. While I’m cautious about DC adding too much to the Absolute line, it’s been a great ride so far, and I really am excited to see what these stories have in mind for Green Arrow and Catwoman.

2. Superman and Spider-Man’s Crossover

It was wild seeing DC Comics team up with Marvel for the first time in over 20 years with the Batman and Deadpool crossovers, and thankfully, the Big Two’s collaboration isn’t stopping anytime soon. In 2026, we’re getting two additional crossovers starring the Man of Steel and the iconic wall-crawler, starting with DC’s Superman/Spider-Man special. There are a lot of great names attached to this special, such as Mark Waid, Jorge Jiménez, Matt Fraction, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Christopher Priest, Nicola Scott, and more. I loved Batman/Deadpool, and I am just as excited for Superman/Spider-Man.

1. DC Next Level

Just as 2025 was the year of DC All In, 2026 is going to be defined by its new initiative, DC Next Level. Much like All In, Next Level will feature numerous shake-ups to the DCU, such as the disappearance of Superman or Aquaman becoming a full-scale cosmic warrior. Not to mention, DC Comics will start to publish new ongoing titles for characters like Lobo, Batwoman, and Deathstroke. All In was an incredibly successful experiment for DC, and it’s doing the smart thing by building on that energy as we head into 2026.

What are you looking forward to from DC Comics in 2026? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!