Guardians of the Galaxy's Star-Lord Is Bisexual

If there's one thing you know about Al Ewing, it's the writer might be one of the most ambitious creators actively writing in comics. When it comes to Guardians of the Galaxy #9, the scribe rewrote the history of one of the most famous Guardians of the Galaxy in an ambitious tale that helped to turn the character's mythos on its head as we know it. Furthermore, the issue established a fantasy-fueled world existing outside the primary Marvel universe. Long thought dead — seemingly killed off all the way back in Ewing and Juan Cabal's Guardians of the Galaxy #4 — readers find out in the latest Guardians issue Peter Quill was simply transported to an alternate dimension, all thanks to the magic involved with his Elemental Gun. It's here readers see the first inclination of Star-Lord being bisexual.

After using the Elemental Gun to rid Earth-616 of the New Olympians, Quill was teleported to a mysterious new land called Morinus, a city-state built on the back of a massive sea turtle. It's here Quill ends up spending hundreds of years as he learns more about the land and the couple that rescued him — Aradia and Mors. As the story goes, one year into Quill's arrival on Morinus, the couple invites him to partake in, you know, usual couple festivities. Still thinking he has the opportunity to return to his universe and rekindle his relationship with Gamora, Star-Lord politely declines the invitation.

Fast forward a decade and Quill realizes he's likely stuck on Morinus. That's when he decides to submit to the love triangle, getting intimate in a reflective Morinus pool in a neon-soaked scene.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Some 130 years after the fact, the New Olympians managed to find the trio on Morinus and pursue them for the next decade. In one of the panels in the midst of this chase sequence, Aradia can be seen pregnant. Coupled with the fact Quill asks Aradia sometime later to make sure "Rocky" is alright, it's completely possible Quill could be a new father as well.

The story will continue in Guardians of the Galaxy #10, a King in Black tie-in, due out next month. The solicitation text for that can be found below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10

AL EWING (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

THE GUARDIANS CLEANSED?!

• KNULL and his dragons are cleansing entire worlds of life. SPARTAX is their next target – and the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY can’t save it alone.

• It’s a good day for the return of the legendary STAR-LORD...

• Meanwhile, as the team battle cosmic horror, something worse is waiting – as the clock ticks down to the Last Stand in...

• THREE...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99