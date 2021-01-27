New Artwork Revealed For Hero Initiative’s February DoubleVision Auctions

It’s been a week since Hero Initiative and BINC announced the upcoming DoubleVision auction for charity — and there’s a week before the firhttps://comicbook.com/irl/news/hero-initiative-binc-team-up-superstar-creators-charity/st wave of artwork goes on sale to benefit comic book creators and retailers in need. Today, the Hero Initiative released a number of new pieces drawn for the auction and designed to whet audiences’ appetites. The Hero Initiative, for those who may be unfamiliar, provides aid to comic book creators who are struggling financially. The Book Indstry Charitable Foundation (BINC) provides financial relief for bookstores, and since the pandemic has had a special fund exclusively for comic book retailers.

You can see some of the new entries below. An updated gallery of artwork is available to view on Hero Initiative’s website. These pieces will be auctioned off via Hero’s eBay account five at a time, starting on February 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a rundown of some of the auction’s highlights, via a statement from Hero:

Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Elektra Lives Again, here’s an amazing contribution: Daredevil and Elektra, penciled by Frank Miller and inked by Klaus Janson. You read that right! This absolutely legendary art team have joined forces once again for this massive (20″ x 30″!) masterpiece featuring the star-crossed couple.

For the Star Wars fans among us (who isn’t?), there’s Mara Jade and Ahsoka by Olivier Vatine and Bengal! Olivier provides this gorgeous Mara Jade (who Olivier designed!) alongside fan-favorite Bengal’s Ahsoka.

J. Scott Campbell, artist of some of the most popular covers in the comic industry, is joined by David Nakayama, fellow cover artist extraordinaire, for this gorgeous pairing of Rogue (J. Scott) and Psylocke (David)!

The incredible team of Alan Davis and Kevin Nowlan, giants in the comic art world, provide this amazing portrait of Scarlet Witch and Vision, just in time for the Disney+ series WandaVision. Alan drew an iconic Vision, with Kevin drawing the incomparable Wanda!

And yes, just like before, there are a few gems that may stray a bit from the theme – but no one is going to mind, promise! Additional contributions include the original art to published work, and existing pieces:

Art phenom Kim Jung Gi has donated one of his incredibly detailed pieces!

From superstar Leinil Yu, there’s a special treat for Game of Thrones/George R.R. Martin fans — the original art to Leinil’s gorgeous cover for Martin’s Sworn Sword #1. Sworn Sword a is part of the Dunk and Egg series, the Game of Thrones prequels reportedly in development at HBO!

The incomparable Paolo Rivera has donated an absolutely gorgeous painting of Witchblade!

Look for additional announcements featuring superstars such as Adam Kubert, Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez, David Mack, Mike Del Mundo, Greg Land, Terry and Rachel Dodson, and many more! Stayed tuned…we’re sure to blow you away!

You can check out a gallery of these gems below.

Daredevil & Elektra by Miller & Janson

Rogue & Psylocke by Campbell & Nakayama

Wanda & Vision by Davis & Nowlan

Mara Jade & Ahsoka by Vatine & Bengal

from Kim Jung Gi

Witchblade by Rivera