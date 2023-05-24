Image Comics Signs Exclusively to Lunar Distribution

Image Comics has announced a worldwide exclusive distribution deal with Lunar Distribution. The agreement will be effective as of the Image Comics titles going on sale in September, which will become available to order on the Lunar Distribution website for retailers on June 14th for Direct Market distribution to comic book stores. Image Comics was previously exclusive to Diamond Comic Distributors but now becomes one of the largest publishers signed with Lunar Distributors, second only to DC. A press release states that Image Comics and Lunar will share further communications with the Direct Market, including details on "next steps," for a "seamless transition" for retailers.

"First and foremost we want to thank Steve Geppi, Chuck Parker, and everyone at Diamond for their ongoing service and all that they've done for Image over the years. For over three decades, they have been at our side, supporting our books from the moment we founded our company back in 1992," said Todd McFarlane, President of Image Comics, in the press release. "Every Image comic published, since our inception in '92, has been distributed to thousands of retail outlets by Diamond, and they have played a very important role in our company's evolution."

"We have enjoyed our relationship with Diamond over the decades and we have made some wonderful friends there, so this decision has been a difficult one," added Erik Larsen, Chief Financial Officer at Image Comics, who served as Publisher at Image from 2004-2008. "It was not a move that we made lightly, though, and ultimately, the change was made because of the benefits to readers and retailers who are our real customers. There are services Lunar will provide that will make it easier for stores to buy our titles, and for fans to find our books. This is a big win for them, and we hope this new partnership is as strong and long-lasting as the previous one. We wish Diamond nothing but the best as we look toward the future."

"We leave with nothing but the deepest respect for Steve, Chuck and all of the folks at Diamond, both past and present," said Jim Valentino, Image's Vice President. Valentino is another former Publisher at Image, serving from 1999-2004.

"This is a big change, but we will still be working with Diamond in other capacities and look forward to maintaining those relationships with the Diamond team for years to come," noted Eric Stephenson, Image Comics' current Publisher/Chief Creative Officer. "Lunar is an impressive new player in the Direct Market, and we are eager to work with them on the next phase of our development, as well as joining DC in leading the industry toward what we believe are positive changes for everyone."

Christina Merkler, Co-owner at Lunar Distribution, added, "We are thrilled to announce our exclusive worldwide distribution deal with Image Comics. We are constantly seeking innovative ways to expand our reach and bring exceptional content to our retail accounts around the world. This partnership will allow us to further expand our offerings and provide unparalleled access to the most exciting and sought-after titles in the industry. We look forward to working closely with Image and continuing to provide top-notch service to our Direct Market accounts."

Lunar Distribution launched in 2020. The distributor signing of DC during the COVID-19 pandemic sent ripples through the direct market as it effectively ended Diamond's position as the Direct Market's sole distributor. Other publishers that have signed with Lunar include Ahoy, Asylum, AWA Studios, Black Mask Studios, Clover Press, newcomer DSTLRY, Mad Cave, Oni Press, Papercutz, Scout Comics, Silver Sprocket, Source Point Press, Sumerian, and Vault Comics.

Marvel Comics began using Penguin Random House as its distributor in 2022, but Diamond still carries Marvel products by ordering from Penguin. It is unclear if a Diamond could strike a similar deal with Lunar for Image Comics titles.