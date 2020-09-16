Marvel Goes Retro With New Iron Man Suit

✖

A brand new era for Tony Stark begins today in Iron Man #1 from Marvel Comics. The new series comes from writer Christopher Cantwell, artist Cafu, and colorist Frank D'Armata. The series takes a back to basics approach to Iron Man, leaving behind the corporate circus and hologram clone drama of the past several years. That back to basics approach is reflected in his new Iron Man armor, which brings back the look and feel of some of his most iconic classics suits. SPOILERS for Iron Man #1 by Christopher Cantwell, Cafu follow.

Iron Man went through a lot over the past few years. He got into (another) civil war with his fellow heroes, died, came back as a digital clone, and led a robot revolution. Now he's trying to distance himself from his company, his role in the uprising, and his lavish lifestyle and get back to something more concrete. Or more iron, as the case may be.

He decides to throw a party as an excuse to get some of his rich pals in the same room. Doing this makes it easy for him to set off an EMP, disabling their fancy phones. He's surprised to see Patsy Walker, a.k.a. Hellcat in the building. They decide to ditch the party and go out patrolling, which gives Tony and excuse to show Patsy his new armor.

Fans will notice there's not flashy automated assembly sequence here—no individual rockets or nanotech. In a callback to classic Iron Man style, this suit is kept in a suitcase and requires Tony to unfurl it himself to wear it. Back to basics indeed.

What do you think of Iron Man's retro armor? Let us know in the comments. Iron Man #1 is on sale now.

