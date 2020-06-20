Marvel Reveals New Looks at Updated Iron Man Armor

✖

Marvel has revealed new looks at Iron Man's latest suit, another milestone in the history of Iron Man's armor. Marvel Comics will relaunch its ongoing Iron Man series this in September. As of Iron Man #1, Tony Stark's adventures will be penned by Doctor Doom writer Christopher Cantwell with art by CAFU. The relaunch comes with brand new armor, designed by Alex Ross, who provides the main cover for Iron Man #1. In its full September solicitations, Marvel Comics also revealed two variant covers for the issue that offer new takes on Iron Man's new look. You can see both of the variants -- one by Tenjin and the other by Dustin Weaver -- below.

"I'm over the moon about getting a shot at writing the Golden Avenger. Since Bob Layton's art in the 1980s captured my imagination as a kid, I've been fascinated by Iron Man, and in this new story run, I'm aiming to explore the question: who should Iron Man be today? An angel? A god? Or just a humble man?" said Cantwell in a press release when Marvel announced Iron Man #1. "Tony's going to try and strip the idea of Iron Man all the way down to its metal core, something that will constantly be at odds with his giant ego. We'll see if he can truly keep his arrogant self-image in check, even as others with god complexes set their sights on the entire universe."

Iron Man #1 goes on sale in September.

(Photo: Dustin Weaver, Marvel Entertainment)

BIG IRON!

Tony Stark is looking to restart his engine. He decides he's going back to basics, putting away his high-tech toys and high-profile image so he can get his hands dirty again. It's time to dig into the guts of real machines, put on some old-fashioned metal and fly.

But can he really lay that Stark-sized ego down? Life isn't that simple, something that old friends and frustrating foes are quick to point out. If you strip down a billionaire to his bolts, does he run solid or just overheat?

Tony's going to find out once a threat to the entire universe rears its head from the past. As he suits up again, Tony remains sure of one thing: he's still IRON MAN down to his flesh and blood core.

