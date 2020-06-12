New Iron Man Trailer Released

This September, Tony Stark will be going back to basics and putting the man back in Iron Man #1, a new comic series from acclaimed writer and producer Christopher Cantwell (Doctor Doom, AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire TV series) and popular artist CAFU (Jane Foster: Valkyrie). The team will be bringing Marvel readers "a new age of iron," including an all-new suit of armor designed by legendary artist Alex Ross. The first look at Iron Man #1 has been revealed in the trailer seen above, a video which was officially released by Marvel on Friday.

“I’m over the moon about getting a shot at writing the Golden Avenger. Since Bob Layton’s art in the 1980s captured my imagination as a kid, I’ve been fascinated by Iron Man, and in this new story run I’m aiming to explore the question: who should Iron Man be today? An angel? A god? Or just a humble man?” Cantwell said. “Tony’s going to try and strip the idea of Iron Man all the way down to its metal core, something that will constantly be at odds with his giant ego. We’ll see if he can truly keep his arrogant self-image in check, even as others with god complexes set their sights on the entire universe.”

It seems Marvel is aiming to bring Tony Stark and his Iron Man persona back to the pages with all of the elements which made him most popular in the first place. Tony is putting away his high-tech toys and high-profile image so he can get his hands dirty again but his "Stark-sized ego" will always remain a factor when he faces new challenges. "Life isn’t always that simple, something that old friends and frustrating foes are quick to point out," a synopsis teases. "If you strip a billionaire down to his bolts, does he run solid…or just overheat?"

These questions and more are set to be answered when the all new Iron Man #1 hits shelves in comic book stores this September.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.