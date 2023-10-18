Jeehyung Lee's Gumaa: The Beginning of Her #2 Covers Revealed (Exclusive)

Ahead of the publication of Gumaa: The Beginning of Her, Jeehyung Lee's upcoming dark fantasy noir, ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at the covers for Gumaa: The Beginning of Her #2. After a successful Kickstarter campaign for the series, Gumaa will publish its first issue this December. Best known to some readers for his Marvel and DC covers, Jeehyung Lee created and writes the new series, while also working on the art with collaborator Nabetse Zitro. You can find the four covers for Gumaa: The Beginning of Her #2 below!

"In Korean, the word 'GUMAA' means 'exorcism' – I chose that word because my story is partly inspired by those people who follow 'something' as if they're in some sort of cult," Jeehyung said of the series previously. "In some ways, I'm exploring how people form obsessions of all kinds. In one way or another, these obsessions tell the story of a deep desire to escape from whatever reality we're in. We all have our own purpose, our own needs in life, but it's a thin line that keeps us from crossing over into darkness, and sometimes that can lead to people becoming unethical due to greed and blind ambition."

GUMAA: THE BEGINNING OF HER #2

Writer: Jeehyung Lee

Artist(s): Jeehyung Lee and Nabetse Zitro

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, SC, 40pp, $4.99

On sale January 3, 2024

YOUNG KHALIDA escapes from a drug syndicate and discovers an ancient blade in a long abandoned temple. Using its power, she becomes the GODDESS OF THE CITY, controlling the citizens through dark magic and fear. But events are being manipulated against her from the shadows, targeting Khalida. A final action packed confrontation will reawaken the ancient war and change the balance of power between HEAVEN AND HELL... FOREVER.