Jeff Lemire Reveals First Details of Sweet Tooth: The Return Comic Series

Around the time that Netflix confirmed the cast for their upcoming adaptation of the comic series Sweet Tooth, series creator Jeff Lemire teased that he would be returning to the series with all new comics. Titled Sweet Tooth: The Return, no doubt in reference to David Lynch's Twin Peaks (one of Lemire's frequent inspirations), the comic auteur didn't reveal much about it at the time but has confirmed new details about bringing the series back today. Writing in his official newsletter, Lemire confirmed that the series will be back and will be published under DC's Black Label imprint rather than the now defunct Vertigo where it originated. The series will be once again written and illustrated by Lemire and feature colors by Jose Villarrubia.

"I know a lot of Sweet Tooth fans are anxious to know story details and also apprehensive because they liked how I ended the old series, and don't want me to do anything that will ruin that," Lemire wrote. "All I can say is that I had all of these exact same concerns and it wasn't until I came up with an idea that I really believed in that I considered going back to the world of Gus and the gang."

He continued, "Truth is, I never thought I would go back to Sweet Tooth, but being on set last year and seeing the passion and excitement of the cast and crew really reignited my own feelings for the characters and world and it got the wheels turning, so here we are. I've been drawing the new Sweet Tooth since March, right before Covid hit, and honestly the comfort of being able to visit these characters and world again during this whole pandemic has been a godsend. I am currently on issue 4 of the series and will be about half-way through that one by the end of this week."

Lemiere also included a fresh page from the series which you can find below, along with some of his other previously released images that he's revealed on social media.

(Photo: Jeff Lemire)

