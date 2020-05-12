Netflix Reveals Cast For Robert Downey Jr's Sweet Tooth Series

✖

After reports of the order were revealed last month, Netflix has confirmed the news that they've given a series order to a television adaptation of the comic series Sweet Tooth from Robert Downey Jr.'s Team Downey. The streamer announced that the series will feature eight, one-hour episodes in its first season, and also confirmed the cast for the series. Cast members for the series will include Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy, Tiger Rising), Nonso Anozie (Artemis Fowl, Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (Victoria & Abdul, The Big Sick) and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth, Saturday Night Live), with James Brolin (Life in Pieces, Amityville Horror, Westworld) as the voice of the narrator.

The official announcement from the streamer didn't confirm the characters that each cast member will be playing in the series, but it seems very likely that Convery, the young actor first listed in the cast, as the titular "Sweet Tooth" aka Gus the part deer, part boy hybrid at the center of the adaptation. Fans of the series and how it ends can perhaps piece together the identity of James Brolin's narrator as well.

Sweet Tooth is based on Jeff Lemire's Vertigo Comics series of the same name, which ran from 2009 to 2013. The series will center on the coming-of-age fable of Gus, who leaves home to find the world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. Gus joins forces with a family of hybrids and humans to find answers behind the apocalypse, only to discover a vast conspiracy that forces him to question his very existence.

Hap and Leonard alum Jim Mickle and Arrow's Beth Schwartz will co-showrun the series which will be executive produced by RDJ and his wife Susan Downey, plus Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. The series will be produced by Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television.



Sweet Tooth joins a growing roster of comic adaptations on Netflix along with the likes of recent hit Locke & Key and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Umbrella Academy, and Lucifer. Netflix will also release the feature film adaptation of Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez's The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron and Chiwetel Ejiofor. There's also the many projects from writer Mark Millar, whose Millarworld imprint was acquired by Netflix in 2017 for the purposes of developing his existing properties into shows and films which so far includes Empress, Huck and Sharkey the Bounty Hunter as movies, plus Jupiter's Legacy and American Jesus as live-action series, and Supercrooks as an animated series.

