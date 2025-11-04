40 Years After She Debuted, A 1980s Animated Icon Returns With A New Definitive Release

Jem and the Holograms first dazzled fans back in 1985, and like many delightful shows from the 1980s, it has continued to be a fan favorite ever since. At New York Comic-Con, BOOM! Studios revealed they had acquired the comic book rights for the series, and a brand new series will launch next year, but that’s only one part of the big return. If you haven’t had a chance to check out the Jem and the Holograms comics from 2015, you’re in luck, because BOOM! Studios just launched a Kickstarter for Jem and the Holograms Truly Outrageous Comic Collection, and no franchise fan is going to want to miss it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see on the Kickstarter campaign page right here, Jem and the Holograms Truly Outrageous Comic Collection lives up to its name and collects every Jem and the Holograms comic into a set of four oversized deluxe edition hardcovers, though there are a number of ways to add even more style and pizzazz to those hardcovers on the various tiers.

Whether you want the slick slipcover editions or the acrylic case versions that pop on the shelf, you’ve got plenty of options, and there’s even a way to get signed versions as well. There are stretch goals to be unlocked after the initial funding goal is reached as well, so those tiers have the possibility of getting even better.

“I was part of the team that brought JEM & THE HOLOGRAMS back to comics in 2015 and saw first-hand the positive impact our stories had on a broad and diverse community of readers,” said Michael Kelly, Publisher of BOOM! Studios. “I could not be happier than to be working with Jerrica, Kimber, Stormer and the rest of the group (yeah, even Pizzazz) once again.” You can check out the official description for the Truly Outrageous Comic Collection Kickstarter below.

“Mic check, fit check! Cameras. Action! Brand-new fans or OG stans alike can’t miss out on these front row seats for JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS: TRULY OUTRAGEOUS COMIC COLLECTION! A decade after the rockin’ debut of the original comic, Jem and her sisters are back to enamor a new generation of dazzling starlights—or restart that spark in anyone who might have lost it. Join them, The Misfits, and The Stingers in the battle that is balancing music, fame, and the drama of everyday life.

This campaign is your all-access backstage pass to exclusive collected editions, dazzling covers, and shiny new collectibles that shimmer with as much sparkle as Jem’s earrings. For the first time ever, every Jem and the Holograms comic is being collected into a complete set of four oversized deluxe edition hardcovers. Whether you’ve been chasing single issues for years or are brand new to the band, this is your chance to own the entire saga in one brilliant collection.”

The Kickstarter campaign is live now, and it will run for 30 days.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!