10 Best Duos in Comics

Everybody loves team ups. One superhero is great, but there’s no denying that watching your favorite character bounce off of another character that pushes them to be an even better version of themselves that really elevates the comic book experience to a whole new level. These really are the best stories: wo people fighting the forces of evil side by side, and it always jumps back and forth between the two being best friends or the worst of enemies, and it’s great either way. There are literally hundreds of iconic and beloved duos in comics, and to list all of them would take a week by itself, but some are just truly the best.

We’re not talking team ups with sidekicks here, either (though one does make the list). That’s a completely different thing. These are just two heroes, working as a team. Here are ten of what I consider to be the duos that set the standard all other superhero team ups strive to live up to.

10) Nightcrawler and Wolverine

The hardened, ruthless Wolverine and the infinitely merciful Nightcrawler might seem like an unlikely duo on the surface, but these two are actually the best of friends. Wolverine inspires Nightcrawler to be comfortable in his own skin, saying that anyone who looks at him differently is an idiot. Nightcrawler, meanwhile, looks past Wolverine’s gruff exterior and sees the deeply pained man underneath, and reminds him that his past does not make him a monster. Whenever these two are alone together, they have deep and meaningful conversations that only true best friends can. Their final talk before their deaths in House of X #4 always makes me want to cry, it’s so beautiful.

9) Power Man and Iron Fist

The Heroes for Hire are one of the closest duos in all of comics. Luke Cage and Danny Rand have the type of dynamic that you really think wouldn’t work until you stick them in a room together and watch them bounce off each other perfectly. They were practically inseparable across the ‘70s and ‘80s, and although the two would eventually have to disband their Heroes for Hire team, the two continuously team up to this day and always have each other’s back. Heck, Luke even named his daughter Danielle after his best friend, and if that isn’t the sign of a great partnership then I don’t know what is.

8) Green Lantern and Green Arrow

This duo was introduced and cemented in history as one of the best in Green Lantern/Green Arrow Hard Traveling Heroes, which took the two out of the more fantastical adventures of normal superhero comics and placed them in down to Earth situations, facing very human problems. What makes this duo so great is how they challenge each other morally. Oliver pushed the more conservative and traditional Hal to open up the grey areas of the world and his own biases, while Hal was there to stand against Oliver when his self righteousness went too far. They helped each other become better heroes and people, and showed how opening up to and respecting someone who thinks differently than you can help both grow to understand the world so much better.

7) Cloak and Dagger

Cloak and Dagger are a very special duo, because not only do they have a great dynamic and have been together since their introduction, but they literally need each other to survive. Cloak is constantly plagued by an endless hunger for light that can only be abated by condemning people to the Darkforce Dimension, and Dagger is constantly producing light energy, even more than her body can produce, and will overcharge and explode. Cloak’s hunger is satiated by absorbing Dagger’s excess energy, which in turn keeps her safe. They balance each other in a beautiful way, both physically and personality wise. They keep the other stable, and will stand beside the other through thick and thin, doing so even before they received their powers.

6) Spider-Man and Green Goblin

Spider-Man is a part of plenty of incredible duos, from his partnership with the Human Torch to Deadpool, but I think his team ups with Harry Osborn are always his best. That might seem strange, given that the Green Goblin is usually trying to kill Peter, but Harry’s streaks of clarity where he fights alongside his best friend are always the most hype moments of any comic. The two have a long, painful history, with Spider-Man constantly trying to save Harry after the disaster of Norman Osborn’s death tore them apart. Their friendship overcoming all of the hate that is Harry’s legacy is fantastic and inspiring to see, and this duo has been more than proven in Ultimate Spider-Man, where the two work as partners to clean up New York City. Their personalities often clash and they always seem like they’re about to push the other away, but in spite of it all they keep standing beside each other, and respect and trust each other like nobody else.

5) Blue Beetle and Booster Gold

This might just be the best example of what two dudes being best friends looks like. Blue Beetle and Booster Gold are easily the funniest duo on this list, and that is a very high bar. They are the perfect comedy duo because they will literally always rip on each other and dish it back ten fold. They first became friends when they served together in Justice League International, where they bonded over pranking their teammates to no end. Side note, never, ever take Martian Manhunter’s Chocos away from him. This two-man comedy act will make you laugh your butt off one panel and melt your heart in the next with their clear and deep care for each other. This is the most real friendship I’ve ever seen in a comic, and they deserve their own comic every day of the year.

4) Daredevil and Punisher

As anyone who watched Daredevil: Born Again can attest, Matt Murdock and Frank Castle are the farthest possible thing from friends, but man are they an incredible duo. The two are similar in many ways, as both have a deepseeded rage at the harsh injustices of the world, and are willing to throw themselves into the darkness within their hearts to stand against the evil around them. However, while Daredevil does this out of a hope that he can help improve both the world and the lives of the people he faces, the Punisher does this because he wants to make his enemies suffer. Their ideologies could not be more different, with Daredevil as a firm hero and Punisher as an anti-hero on his best day. It doesn’t matter if these two start out working together, they will inevitably clash in an awesome battle of wits, martial skill, and philosophy before they exit any comic they enter together. And every time, it’s incredible to watch. They are the worst of enemies, and the best of dynamics.

3) Batman and Superman

These two are called the World’s Finest for a reason. Superman is the ultimate symbol of hope, and Batman is the dark avenger in the night. You’d think that would cause these two to clash in philosophies, and they tend to do that a lot, but at the end of the day they are best friends first and foremost. Instead of contradicting each other in how they operate, the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel actually compliment each other perfectly. Batman brings the pessimistic, dark perspective to cases that one can only get from living in the very shadows you fight against, and Superman shines a light on those shadows to remind everyone that the world has a lot more good in it than most give it credit for. Superman inspires Batman to be a better person, and Batman embodies the human spirit that Superman loves so much. They are a perfect two-man squad.

2) Damian Wayne and Jon Kent

Robin and Superman, the Supersons, are everything that’s great about their fathers dialed up even higher. When the two first met they couldn’t stand each other, Damian being unbelievably cocky and Jon being unmatched in his innocent idealism. They’ll rib each other, get into a fight over who would win in a fight, then join forces to knock the socks off the strongest villain this side of the galaxy and go right back to screaming at each other. Where Clark lifts Bruce up by reminding him of more innocent times, but what makes Jon and Damian so great is so they give each other something the other never had. Jon gives Damian a chance to live a childhood the young assassin never got, getting to act like a kid instead of an emotionless drone in a war he was born into. Damian, meanwhile, helps Jon come out of his shell and gain the confidence to stand up. Just look at how timid Jon was at the start of Supersons, and how much more assertive he was by the end. They are the best friendship in comics and I will take anyone who says otherwise down with me on that hill.

1) Batman and Robin

We’ve talked a lot about dynamics for all of these duos, but at the end of the day there is only one Dynamic Duo. Batman and Robin are the original comic book team up, with Robin being the first sidekick ever introduced, and it’s easy to see why he started a trend. No matter who it is behind either mask, the way their personalities clash is so perfect for what they are. The grim, serious figure who stalks the night in anger, and the endlessly hopeful one who follows behind and will always pull the other back from even the deepest darkness. Despite all of their differences they are also incredibly similar, with Batman teaching the Robins how to handle the anger inside of them and use it to make the world a better place. There’s something so precious about watching Bruce help them heal and grow in a way he never could, and setting them up to surpass him in every way. Their father-son relationship is the greatest in all of comics, and every other duo is always grabbing at their capes for some of what makes the two so great.

So there we have what I believe are the ten best duos in comic books. Do you agree with our list, or think other duos deserve to sit in the top ten? Let us know your favorite comic book duo in the comments below!