3 Nostalgic Sci-Fi Shows Every 1980s Kid Remembers (& #1 Is A Masterpiece)

In retrospect, children of the ’80s and ’90s were pretty spoiled in terms of animation. The ’80s alone were chock full of entertaining shows that have become fan favorites, including Danger Mouse, Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, Dungeons & Dragons, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Inspector Gadget, Thundarr the Barbarian, and tons more. That’s also true of science fiction children’s shows, and some of the franchises created during the decade have gone on to become cultural icons in the years since. We’re breaking down 3 of the most nostalgic sci-fi shows that every ’80s kid remembers, and simply put, the show that took the top spot is truly a masterpiece.

Videos by ComicBook.com

3. Voltron

World Events Productions

There have been several iterations of Voltron over the years, but the original Voltron: Defender of the Universe is the show that started the phenomenon in the United States back in 1984. Voltron was actually made up of footage from Beast King GoLion and Armored Fleet Dairugger XV, and after being combined, translated, and edited, Voltron was born, and fans were quickly dazzled by its mix of charming characters, stylish action, and massive mechs.

Part of what captivated fans was the mix of big action set pieces that utilized the Voltron Lions and their unique ability to combine into one powerful force known as Voltron. The battles against Zarkon’s forces were always compelling, but Voltron allowed you to also get to know the pilots, and seeing Keith, Princess Allura, Pidge, Hunk, and Lance all interact was always a highlight of the series as well.

Like others on this list, Voltron also became a behemoth in the realm of action figures and toys, so while children already loved the show, the franchise became a permanent part of many childhoods in a whole different way, and Voltron continues to be in many toy collections to this day.

2. ThunderCats

Speaking of franchises that have made an impression on a whole generation of fans, you can’t talk about that list and not include ThunderCats. ThunderCats launched in 1985 and became a massive hit, and it’s not difficult to see why. Not only did Thundercats have an insanely cool core premise, but it also had standout characters that would all become entrenched in pop culture individually, nonetheless as a group.

ThunderCats followed a group of Thunderians who had to escape their dying planet of Thundera, but a clash with the mutants of Plun-Darr ended up derailing their journey and necessitating a landing on Third Earth. After both groups land, they also end up in the sights of the sorcerer Mumm-Ra, setting up a series-long clash.

The show explored some interesting dynamics amongst the ThunderCats, especially regarding the team’s leader. Lion-O’s aging had been slowed in suspended animation, so while externally he was an adult, he was still younger in reality, and now he was supposed to also lead the ThunderCats with Jaga no longer around. Each member of the team had their own baggage, but they still acted as a family, issues and all, and once you throw in all of the cool technology and fantasy elements, you’ve got yourself an unforgettable series that is still a favorite to this day.

1. Transformers

Voltron and ThunderCats are both truly beloved franchises, but few franchises are as well-known or adored as Transformers, and it all began in 1984. In the show’s first episode (titled More than Meets the Eye Part 1), fans were introduced to the grand war of Cybertron between the Autobots and the Decepticons, and the two bitter enemies would eventually crash land on Earth, setting the stage for an all-time classic.

Simply put, Transformers had it all. Do you want iconic characters that, despite the vast roster, still feel undeniably unique and full of personality? Check. Do you want two leaders who not only embodied their respective factions but also share a history that made them some of the most compelling and complex characters of all time in the realm of not just animation, but live action as well? Check.

Battles played out in a variety of thrilling ways, taking advantage of a multitude of vehicle and bot designs that allowed fights to start on the ground, shift to the air, and pivot to any points in between, and that’s before we even got to things like the Dinobots. The drama in Transformers was also always at an all-time high, and when combined with a truly talented voice cast led by the talents of Peter Cullen and Frank Welker, the show quickly established itself as one of the best animation had to offer. In the years since, the franchise has only continued to evolve and grow, but it all started with the original series, and to this day, it’s still one of the best, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!