Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner Team With Humble Bundle For Charity Sale

Jimmy Palmiotti's Paperfilms, the comic book company he runs with wife and artist Amanda Conner, has partnered with Humble Bundle to offer a huge collection of digital comics to benefit the World Wildlife Fund. Both Humble Bundle and Paperfilms just sent out statements to announce the sale, which you can find here. In the bundle, you can get titles like The Pro by Garth Ennis and Amanda Conner; The Monolith by Palmiotti and Justin Gray, and Creator Owned Heroes, an anthology book featuring the work (and creations) of numerous writers and artists.

The link above will take you to their site, and you set the price you want to pay, with higher contributions getting you more books, with a default suggested price of $25. The indie comics are generally published through Kickstarter, where Palmiotti is one of the most prolific and successful comics creators year in and year out.

"Hey crew, as many of you know, Amanda and I are constant supporters of Animal rights," Palmiotti told fans in an email. "You might have read my posts or me talking about local shelters in the past and how important it is for all of us to get involved in any way we can. I am super excited to tell you we have partnered with the WORLD WILDLIFE FUND, and HUMBLE BUNDLE to put together the ultimate digital package of our books called the JIMMY PALMIOTTI AND FRIENDS Humble Bundle."

"This package has more comics than you can imagine, so please follow the link and check it out," Palmiotti added. "I know a lot of you have been wanting to try some new books, but don't want the clutter and others want to have them to read anywhere and this is the perfect opportunity. We are so excited to be working with these wonderful people to bring you the bargain of the century and help our furry friends as they deal with the changing world around them. We are losing species daily and need to do what we can to fight back, and we want to show them how caring we comic book fans are. If you are like me, we love our wildlife and we need to have their back."



The bundle will be available only from Saturday, December 30th at 11 a.m. PT through Saturday, January 20th at 11 a.m. PT.