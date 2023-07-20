Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong Announced by DC

DC is about to get its most monstrous crossover yet. On Thursday, to coincide with the first day of San Diego Comic-Con, DC officially announced Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, a new seven-issue event series that will begin in October. As the title suggests, Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong is a collaboration between DC, Legendary Comics, and Toho International, and pits the DC Universe's biggest heroes against the two iconic monsters. The series will be written by Brian Buccellato (The Flash, Injustice, Detective Comics), with art from Christian Duce (Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point) and colorist Luis Guerrero. More details are set to be revealed at the SDCC panels "Jim Lee & Friends" on Friday at 6pm (room 6A) and during "Legendary Comics: From Monsterverse to Dune and Beyond" on Saturday at 3pm (room 28DE).

In Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, what starts as a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached…with Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse emerging on DC's Earth! What ensues will be a brawl of unprecedented scale and destruction! The epic crossover begins when Clark Kent, enjoying a night off with Lois Lane, is interrupted when the entire city shudders under the weight of the monstrous Godzilla, who emerges from the bay.

"As a comics fan—there's nothing more fun and exciting than exploring those amazing 'What If' situations that come up when fandoms cross streams!" said Jim Lee, DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer. "In this case, it's a matchup of the world's greatest Super Heroes in the Justice League who take on not only the King of the Monsters—Godzilla—but the mighty Kong himself! It's a crossover no-holds-barred battle, decades in the making, and no bona fide comics fan will want to miss it!"



"There have been a couple of classic crossovers since I started reading comics: Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, The Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans—and we hope Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong joins that list of unforgettable meetings," said Robert Napton, SVP & Publisher, Legendary Comics. "I am grateful to everyone at DC, Legendary Entertainment, and Toho International for the passionate support we received to have these worlds collide!"

"I've had the good fortune to write most of the legendary DC Super Heroes before—from my time on The Flash, Detective Comics, and Injustice," said Brian Buccellato. "This time I get to build something way larger-than-life using all the toys in two different sandboxes. It's such a thrill to tear open both the DC Universe and Legendary's Monsterverse for this dream project."

"Christian Duce and Luis Guerrero are perfect partners in this oversize endeavor," continued Buccellato. "Christian has been masterful in his navigating the story's enormous scope in terms of character moments, rampaging monsters, and big superhero action. And Luis's stunning palette and rendering are an amazing complement to Christian's art."

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong will be published on October 17, with a main cover by Drew Johnson and variant covers by Jim Lee and Scott Williams; Rafael Albuquerque; Francesco Mattina; and Dan Mora and Alan Quah. It will also include two Kong and Godzilla "Roar Sound FX" gatefold variant covers with art by Duce, which contain sound chips that make noise when the gatefold is opened.

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!