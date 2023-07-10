DC's San Diego Comic-Con Panels & Events Schedule

DC Studios chief James Gunn and the DC Universe slate won't be in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con, but DC Comics is bringing comic books, screenings, signings, panels, and more to the annual convention. Running from Wednesday, July 19th, through Sunday, July 23rd, DC's San Diego Comic-Con lineup includes the world premiere of the R-rated animated movie Justice League: Warlord and an advance screening of the first episode of the three-part Max Original documentary Superpowered: The DC Story. (Warner Bros. Discovery also revealed plans to tease Rick and Morty season 7 and My Adventures with Superman during its Adult Swim panels. Learn more by clicking here.)

Announced guests include DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee, award-winning comic book creator Todd McFarlane, and comic creators Joshua Williamson (Superman), Josh Trujillo (Blue Beetle), Tom King (Wonder Woman), Tom Taylor (Titans), Mitch Gerads (Batman: The Brave and the Bold), Nicola Scott (Titans), Tini Howard (Catwoman), Ram V (Detective Comics), Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics), Nicole Maines (Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story), Sina Grace (Superman: The Harvests of Youth), and more, who will offer a peek at the next phase of DC's year-long publishing initiative, Dawn of DC.

Along with the publisher's presence on the show floor (booth #4645), DC Comics presents its SDCC schedule:

DC San Diego Comic-Con Schedule



DC SDCC: Thursday, July 20th

10:30-11:30am. Building the DC Universe on WEBTOON – Marie Javins (DC Editor-in-Chief), David Lee (VP of content for WEBTOON), CRC Payne (Batman: Wayne Family Adventures), Manou Azumi (Vixen: NYC), Patrick Young (Red Hood), and moderator Rosie Knight (Den of Geek) discuss bringing classic DC Super Heroes to WEBTOON. Room 4

11:00-12:30pm. Max Original Animation Presents - Join Max Original Animation for a celebration of new and returning animated series including an expansion in the "Adventure Time'' universe, ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA & CAKE; a new animated series YOUNG LOVE, based on the characters from Matthew A. Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation's Oscar-winning animated short, "Hair Love"; and a preview of the upcoming fourth season for the fan-favorite HARLEY QUINN. The panel will feature exclusive sneak peeks, surprise guests, and more that you won't want to miss! The panel will be moderated by Damian Holbrook (TV Guide Magazine). Ballroom 20

11:30-12:30pm. Between Two Toms – DC's Tom King (Wonder Woman) and Tom Taylor (Titans) are kicking off San Diego Comic-Con together by discussing comics, and more. Celebrity guests between the Toms this year will include Nicola Scott (Titans) and Mitch Gerads (Batman: The Brave and the Bold). Room 6DE

12:45-1:45pm. Gotham City - Whether it's in the past, present, or future, Gotham City has been the backdrop for some of the greatest stories in DC history featuring Batman, his allies and his foes. Join DC storytellers Tom King, Tini Howard, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Ram V, Belén Ortega and a surprise guest or two to find out what's to come for The Dark Knight and the other Super Heroes and Super-Villains that make Gotham City the place to be in the DCU! Room 6DE

DC SDCC: Friday, July 21st

12:30-1:30pm. Dawn of DC – With epic new storylines, over 20 exciting new titles, superstar creative teams, and villains that have pushed the Super Heroes beyond their limits in bold adventures, the "Dawn of DC" has been in full swing all year. Hear directly from some of the superstar writers and artists behind your favorite stories, including Ram V. (Detective Comics), Joshua Williamson (Batman & Robin), Nicola Scott (Titans), Tom King (Wonder Woman), Joanne Starer (Fire and Ice), Josh Trujilo (Blue Beetle) and Tom Taylor (Titans). Room 6DE

1:45-2:45pm. Dawn of DC: Knight Terrors – It's not all just a dream! The next chapter of "Dawn of DC" is here and Knight Terrors architect Joshua Williamson (Knight Terrors) with special guests Jeremy Adams (Knight Terrors: Green Lantern), Dennis Culver (Knight Terrors: Zatanna) and more preview what haunts the dreams of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains. Room 6DE.

6:00-7:00pm. Jim Lee & Friends – Jim Lee (DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer) is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the Con is over! You won't want to miss this. Room 6A

9:00-11:00pm. Justice League: Warworld - Be among the first fans to see Warner Bros. Animation's all-new, feature-length film "Justice League: Warworld" at this World Premiere screening. In this R-rated film, DC's Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman find themselves in mysterious lands and precarious circumstances with no memory of how they arrived there and only vague recollections of their true selves. There will also be a panel discussion in addition to the World Premiere screening. "Justice League: Warworld" will be available to own on Digital, 4K Ultra HDTMand Blu-rayTM on July 25, 2023. Ballroom 20

DC SDCC: Saturday, July 22nd

12:30-1:30pm. The World of Metropolis – Superman isn't the only force to be reckoned with in Metropolis. The top comic book writers and artists working on stories in the City of Tomorrow, including Joshua Williamson (Superman), Sina Grace (Superman: The Harvests of Youth), Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics) and a few more surprise guests, provide exclusive details on what fans can expect in some of the most action-packed comics. Room 6DE



DC SDCC: Sunday, July 23rd



11:15-12:15pm. DC Books for Young Readers – DC showcases some of the creators behind the publisher's popular middle-grade and young adult graphic novels, with exciting announcements about titles arriving soon! Star writers and artists will be discussing their projects, including Nicole Maines (Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story), Sina Grace (Superman: The Harvests of Youth), Penelope and Jerry Gaylord (Diana and the Hero's Journey; Clark & Lex), Jeffrey Brown (Batman and Robin and Howard), and Jim Benton (Fann Club: Batman Squad), with a surprise guest. Room 6DE

