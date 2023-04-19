Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Releases First Synopsis

The next major entry in Legendary and Warner Bros. Discovery massive MonsterVerse has been officially announced, and the first synopsis has been revealed for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire! It's been reported that the fifth entry in Legendary's MonsterVerse has been in the works for quite a while given the success of Godzilla vs. Kong, but it wasn't until today that fans actually got the first bit of context for what to expect from the next major entry. Instead of fighting, it seems that the titular Titans will be teaming up against a major new threat this next time around.

Much like it was teased in the final climactic battle of Godzilla vs. Kong as Godzilla and Kong seemed to find a common ground and respect between one another, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will see the duo teaming up from the very start as something even more threatening is coming to stir things up for the hierarchy. And as teased by the initial synopsis revealed for the upcoming film in an official press release, there are some massive things to come.

What Will Godzilla vs. Kong's Sequel Be About?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is currently scheduled to premiere on March 24, 2024 and is teased as such, "This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

So not only will the next MonsterVerse entry dive more into the history of the Titans themselves, but will be taking some important steps to building a much more monstrous future to come. Adam Wingard will be returning to direct Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, with a script written by Simon Barett, and will feature returning stars Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia.

How are you feeling about the story of Godzilla x Kong so far? What are you hoping to see from their team up?