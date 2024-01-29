The magnificient Ms. Marvel is back — and she's an X-Man. After her death and resurrection, Kamala Khan learned she's a mutant and an Inhuman in last summer's Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant limited series. Written by The Marvels star Iman Vellani (in her Marvel comics debut) and Sabir Pirzada (Dark Web: Ms. Marvel), the comic pit Kamala against anti-mutant X-Men enemies Orchis and their mutant-hunting Stark Sentinels. And now, as the newest mutant, Kamala is going into the Mojoverse to face a classic X-villain in Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace — Mojo, ruler of the planet Mojo World.

Marvel Comics released a new Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace #1 variant cover by Derrick Chew, which you can see below. The cover will be available as a virgin variant cover in addition to the standard cover from Carlos Gomeź (Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant, Fantastic Four).

"It's been an absolute joy and privilege to get to co-write Ms. Marvel with Iman Vellani, who has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is THE voice of Ms. Marvel on the page just as much as she is on the screen," Pirzada said in a statement. "We are excited to report that Kamala's mutant journey will continue on in Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace. It will be Kamala's most dangerous ride yet."

Per the synopsis, "Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace sees Kamala continue to adjust to her mutant identity as she makes her way back home following her explosive first mission with the X-Men. Discovering she was a mutant during the fall of Krakoa has proven to be quite the challenge and in order to survive the experience, she'll have to learn how to balance her family and friends with her new X-Men responsibilities—including singlehandedly taking down iconic X-villain Mojo! Ms. Marvel has officially come out to the world as a mutant and a member of the X-Men…and she's about to learn just how hard things can get for mutantkind! Kamala Khan is used to being a hometown hero—there's no way her community would turn on her just because she's a mutant, right? …Right??"

The four-issue limited series hits stands March 6 from Marvel Comics.