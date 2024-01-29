Ms. Marvel Will Finally Collide With the Wildest X-Men Villain

Ms. Marvel battles one of the X-Men's weirdest villains this April. Last week, Marvel Comics released its April 2024 solicitations, including information for Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace #2, the second issue of Marvel Cinematic Universe star Iman Vellani's second comic book miniseries writing the adventures of Kamala Khan since Ms. Marvel learned she's a mutant and joined the X-Men. In Vellani's first Ms. Marvel series, Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant, Kamala tried to help the X-Men by keeping the revelation about being a mutant a secret, allowing her to infiltrate an Orchis program. Now, she's publicly known as a mutant hero, which has attracted the attention of an X-Men villain who loves to collect the X-Men: Mojo.

Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace #2 sees Mojo coming to get Kamala Khan. Is a trip to the Mojoverse in store for Ms. Marvel? Seems likely. Carlos Gomez's Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace #2 cover is below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Who is the X-Men villain Mojo in Marvel Comics?

Created by Ann Nocenti and Arthur Adams in 1985, Mojo is, symbolically speaking, an avatar of humanity's media obsessions, hailing from the Mojoverse, where everything is television and ratings are the highest currency. While his absurd demeanor and behaviors make him, at times, hilarious, he's nonetheless a cruel and deadly foe.

Historically, Mojo has kidnapped the X-Men to force them into televised gladiatorial battles in an attempt to boost his ratings. With Ms. Marvel being the hot new mutant on the scene, she's come onto Mojo's radar.

What is Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace about?

Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace sees Kamala Khan going public about being a mutant (though we still don't know about her mutant power) and a member of the X-Men. This means she's about to have her first experience of the anti-mutant rhetoric and behavior that her new teammates have dealt with for years.

"It's been an absolute joy and privilege to get to co-write Ms. Marvel with Iman Vellani, who has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is THE voice of Ms. Marvel on the page just as much as she is on the screen," said Sabir Pirzada, who co-writes Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace with Vellani, when Marvel announced the new series. "We are excited to report that Kamala's mutant journey will continue on in Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace. It will be Kamala's most dangerous ride yet."

Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace #2 goes on sale in April. Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace #1 goes on sale on March 6th. The Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant trade paperback, collecting Kamala Khan's first adventure as a mutant, goes on sale on March 19th.

Vellani plays Ms. Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her latest outing as Kamala Khan in The Marvels comes to Disney+ in February.