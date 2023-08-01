Kevin Smith Announces Mail-Order Subscription Service for Jay & Silent Bob's Secret Stash

Kevin Smith will now let fans get their comics delivered anywhere in the Continental US.

Kevin Smith took to YouTube last week to offer fans a chance to make Jay & Silent Bob's Secret Stash their "local comic shop." Colloquially called "The Stash," the comic shop is located in Red Bank, New Jersey, and features all the regular stuff a comic shop might carry...as well as dozens of specialty items based on Smith's movies, TV shows, comics, and more. Smith is offering fans in the continental United States a chance to have their pull list delivered to their house from the Stash, and to get 15% off comics, graphic novels, and other merchandise. It isn't immediately clear if those discounts are available on specialty items in-store, or just things you order through your Diamond Comics Distributors pull list.

Smith introduced the idea in a YouTube video, and launched a new "Reservist" tab on the Stash's home page. From there, fans can reach out to the store employees via phone or email to get their box set up.

You can see Smith's video below.

Smith opened the Secret Stash in 1997, the same year he released Chasing Amy. The store is best known for being featured on AMC's Comic Book Men, an unscripted series that featured Smith, his friends, and employees running the store and interacting with celebrity guests, many of whom would come and admire Smith's movie paraphernalia around the shop.

Smith and company closed down the original Stash and moved a few doors down the street in 2020. During a visit to the new store this weekend, this reporter saw swatches of the original store's carpet being sold, mounted on cards to celebrate the 23 years they spent at the original location. Last year, Smith also announced that he had bought a stake in a local movie theater, which he rebranded to Smodcastle Cinemas, and has been doing regular "special events," including a script reading of his 1996 Superman Lives screenplay, in order to supplement the theater's income.