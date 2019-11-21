Klaus and the Life & Times of Joe Christmas First Look Preview Revealed (Exclusive)

It’s that wonderful time of year again when Grant Morrison and Dan Mora team up for a brand new Klaus adventure, and this year the duo is doing something a little different. The newest entry in the series is titled Klaus and the Life & Times of Joe Christmas, and while it features the return of Klaus and the gang, it will be different in the fact that it won’t actually feature any dialogue. We’ve got an exclusive first look at BOOM! Studios’ newest Klaus story, and as you can see in the preview, the issue is beyond gorgeous and features the series’ unique mix of Christmas spirit and new concepts, and you can check it out for yourself on the next slide.

“Every year I look forward to working with Grant on a brand new issue of KLAUS. I love visiting this world and drawing all new characters, monsters, and planets, but this year is going to be very special because the entire issue is silent!” said artist Dan Mora. “That means I’ve worked overtime to capture every nuance of storytelling, character, and action to bring this Klaus story to life and introduce everyone to the LIFE & TIMES OF JOE CHRISTMAS, making this a very exciting challenge for me and hopefully a very exciting issue for fans.”

You can find the official description for Klaus and the Life & Times of Joe Christmas below.

“Nothing’s calm but all is bright in this once-in-a-lifetime special KLAUS event—a completely silent issue! Meet Joe Christmas, a regular human man who’s known Klaus all his life, and fought beside him for most of it. Each of the 25 two-page vertical spreads will feature a new Christmas adventure with stunning illustrations by Dan Mora depicting a day in the incredible life of Joe Christmas, a very special young boy who grows up to become one of Klaus’ staunchest allies and closest friends.”

Klaus and the Life & Times of Joe Christmas #1 hits comic stores on December 18th, and you can check out the rest of the preview on the next slides! You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!

