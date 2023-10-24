Magik Reveals Her New Costume on Artgerm’s Fall of the House of X #1 Cover

Celebrated cover artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau puts all eyes on Magik and her new costume for a variant cover of Fall of the House of X #1. Together with Rise of the Powers of X and Resurrection of Magneto, the three series will mark the culmination of Marvel’s Krakoan Age of the X-Men that started back when Jonathan Hickman revitalized the franchise in 2019. Fall of the House of X comes from Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck, while Kieron Gillen and R.B. Silva helm Rise of the Powers of X. As fans prepare for this era of X-Men comics to come to an end, they can get a glimpse at what Magik will be wearing as the X-Men fight for their very lives.

The Artgerm cover of Fall of the House of X #1 features Magik holding her Soulsword in a yellow and black costume. Artgerm is no stranger to drawing Magik for various X-Men covers in the past, and this is another addition to his vast catalog of work. “Illyana Rasputina served as one of Krakoa’s War Captains, defending the island nation with her mutant sorcery. Following the Hellfire Gala, Magik found herself stranded in Vanaheim with a small band of mutants in Realm of X,” Marvel’s press release reads. “Caught in a fierce conflict of prophecy and experiencing mysterious power malfunctions, will Magik make it back to Earth to join the X-Men’s final stand?”

How does the X-Men’s Krakoa era end?

Marvel announced more details on the end of the X-Men’s Krakoa era at the Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con. Three series will be the focus point of the storytelling: Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck’s Fall of the House of X, Kieron Gillen and R.B. Silva’s Rise of the Powers of X, and Al Ewing and Luciano Vecchio’s Resurrection of Magneto.

Fall of the House of X features Cyclops on trial and facing the death penalty as mutantkind prepares to make its last stand against Orchis; Rise of the Powers of X takes place in a future where Orchis is victorious, but Nimrod and Omega Sentinel have other plans for ascension beyond mutants and humans; and Resurrection of Magneto forces Storm to make a choice. Does she go against Magneto’s wishes to bring the master of magnetism back from death? And will he survive the shock of what has happened to mutants since his death if she does?

There will also be miniseries to continue the stories, including Cable and Dead X-Men.

Fall of the House of X #1 goes on sale January 3, 2024.