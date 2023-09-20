Marvel Officially Announces the End of X-Men's Krakoa Era

Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X will debut in January of 2024.

After shaking up the Marvel Comics status quo over the past few years, the X-Men's Krakoa era is nearing its end. This week, Marvel unveiled the logo and first details surrounding Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X, two new miniseries that will launch in January of 2024 and are being billed as "the final battle of the X-Men's Krakoan age." Fall of the House of X will be from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Lucas Werneck, while Rise of the Powers of X will be from Kieron Gillen and R.B. Silva.

More details surrounding both Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X will be revealed at October's New York Comic Con convention.

The final battle of the X-Men's Krakoan age begins in 'Fall of the House of X' and 'Rise of the Powers of X'!



Learn more next month at #MarvelNYCC.

How Is X-Men's Krakoa Era Ending?

It became clear that the Krakoa era was close to its end with this year's Hellfire Gala one-shot, which depicted a brutal scene in which Orchis sabotages the gala. The group proceed to kill nearly a dozen different fan-favorite X-Men (without the back-up of the resurrection protocols), including Jean Grey, Dazzler, Cannonball, Frenzy, Prodigy, and Jubilee. Orchis then reveal that they secretly sabotaged Krakoa's life-saving drugs with a kill switch. Stasis gave an ultimatum to Professor X: surrender and force the entire mutant population off of Earth, or Orchis will activate the kill switch.

Professor X reluctantly agreed, mind-controlling the mutants off-world — but later believing that he sent them to their deaths instead. Only a select few, such as Emma Frost, Kamala Khan, and Kitty Pride, are able to escape, but are stranded in an increasingly-hostile Earth. Mother Righteous could be shown trapping Krakoa's Atlantic Island into a protective bubble, and Exodus is shown shoving The Five through a very specific Krakoan gate, possibly hinting at the group's survival.

What Were Jonathan Hickman's Plans For the Krakoa Era?

In an interview earlier this year, original House of X and Powers of X writer Jonathan Hickman reflected on his time shepherding the early days of the Krakoa narrative. While Hickman stepped back from the role in 2021, he later revealed that his initial plans for the saga looked drastically different.

"Oh, plans have changed entirely," Hickman told EW. "When I pitched the X-Men story I wanted to do, I pitched a very big, very broad, three-act, three-event narrative, the first of which was House of X. And while this loosely worked as a three-year plan, I told Marvel upfront that I honestly had no idea how long the first part would last because there were a lot of interesting ideas that I had seeded that other creators would want to play with, and so, we left this rather open-ended. I was also pretty clear with all the writers that came into the office what the initial, three-act plan was so no one would be surprised when it was time for the line to pivot."

