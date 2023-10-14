Marvel Announces Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and Ultimate X-Men

After being teased during the lead-up to Ultimate Invasion, Marvel Comics has officially revealed its opening lineup of comics for its Ultimate Universe relaunch. The Ultimate Universe originally began as an imprint in the early 2000s and gave Marvel a way to tell updated origin stories for your favorite heroes. It even gave inspiration for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the Ultimate Invasion miniseries by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch concluded, the publisher has revealed which heroes will be starring in new comics launching in the Ultimate Universe.

Marvel announced the first three Ultimate Universe comics during its Marvel: Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con Saturday afternoon. Those three comics are Ultimate Spider-Man #1 by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto; Ultimate Black Panther #1 by writer Bryan Hill and artist Stefano Caselli; and Ultimate X-Men #1 written and drawn by Peach Momoko. Checchetto recently wrapped up a fan-favorite run on Daredevil alongside Chip Zdarsky. Hill is the current writer of the new Blade ongoing series, and along with providing beautiful variant covers for various Marvel titles, Momoko is also the creative behind her Demon Wars miniseries.

You can find the covers, trailer, and descriptions for Ultimate Spider-Man #1 (on sale January 10th), Ultimate Black Panther #1 (on sale February 7th), and Ultimate X-Men #1 (on sale March 6th) below.

Ultimate Spider-Man #1

New ongoing series, on sale January 10

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art and Cover by Marco Checchetto

THE NEW ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN FOR A NEW ULTIMATE UNIVERSE! Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X) and acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto (DAREDEVIL) bring you a bold new take on Spider-Man, with this, the debut title of the new line of Ultimate Comics! After the events of ULTIMATE INVASION, the world needs a hero…who will rise up to take on that responsibility? Prepare to be entangled in a web of mystery and excitement as the all-new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN comic redefines the wall-crawler for the 21st Century!

Ultimate Black Panther #1

New ongoing series, on sale February 7

Written by Bryan Hill

Art and Cover by Stefano Caselli

THE NEW ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER! In the wake of ULTIMATE INVASION, Khonshu and Ra – the force known together as Moon Knight – are seeking to expand their brutal control of the continent of Africa. In response, the lone bulwark against them, the isolated nation of Wakanda, will send forth its champion…its king…the Black Panther! From the creative minds of Bryan Hill (BLADE, KILLMONGER) and Stefano Caselli (X-MEN RED, AVENGERS) comes a bold new take on the world of Black Panther and Wakanda!

Ultimate X-Men #1