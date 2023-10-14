Marvel Reveals How the X-Men's Krakoa Era Will End

Marvel Studios has revealed new details about the coming official end of the X-Men's Krakoa era. The Krakoan Age that began with 2019's House of X and Powers of X series will conclude with three previously teased miniseries: Fall of the House of X, Rise of the Powers of X, and Resurrection of Magneto. These series will then give way to the new X-Men era launching in 2024 under the editorial guidance of veteran Marvel executive editor Tom Brevoort, with more details about that shift teased for November. Marvel revealed Mark Brooks' teaser image for Krakoa's final chapter, covers for the first issues of each of the three miniseries, and a trailer during Marvel's Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con.

Current X-Men writer Gerry Duggan writes and Immortal X-Men artist Lucas Werneck draws Fall of the House of X. The new synopsis reveals Cyclops on trial and facing the death penalty as mutantkind prepares to make its last stand against Orchis.

The end of the X-Men's Krakoan age begins January 2024. #MarvelNYCC pic.twitter.com/uwXdNxrUfT — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 14, 2023

Immortal X-Men writer Kieron Gillen and Powers of X artist R.B. Silva helm Rise of the Powers of X. The series takes place in a future where Orchis is victorious, but Nimrod and Omega Sentinel have other plans for ascension beyond mutants and humans.

In Resurrection of Magneto, by X-Men Red's Al Ewing and artist Luciano Vecchio, Storm must make a choice. Does she go against Magneto's wishes to bring the master of magnetism back from death? And will he survive the shock of what has happened to mutants since his death if she does?

What comes next is anyone's guess. It's safe to say that change is in the air for Marvel's X-Men.

You can see the covers and details below. The end of Krakoa begins in January.

Fall of the House of X #1 (of 5)

New Issue of limited series, on sale January 3

Written by Gerry Duggan

Art by Lucas Werneck

Cover by Pepe Larraz

KRAKOA HAS JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT! Mutantkind has never had a greater fall. From the highs of Krakoa – their own glorious nation, a place where they were safe and happy – to the lowest of lows. Outlawed, hunted, killed, most of their kind missing or dead, and now, one their greatest leaders, Cyclops, is on trial facing a death penalty. Ready or not, the time has come for the X-Men to make their final stand against the forces that have struck them low. The day is now. The place is here. The tale of the house Xavier built will long be told…and few will forget this darkest chapter. From writer Gerry Duggan (X-MEN, MARAUDERS, UNCANNY AVENGERS) and artist Lucas Werneck (IMMORTAL X-MEN, TRIAL OF MAGNETO) comes half of the story that will bring the Krakoa Age to its conclusion!

