Iron Man May Have Created His Most Indestructible Weapon Yet

With the X-Men's backs against the wall, the newest creation from Iron Man may save their dwindling numbers. The fallout of the Hellfire Gala was brutal for mutantkind, as Orchis unleashed its plan to decimate all mutants worldwide. The industrialist Feilong seized control of Stark Unlimited, creating a new breed of sentinels dubbed Stark Sentinels. Iron Man is helping the X-Men, most notably by marrying Emma Frost, with hopes that their combined efforts can put an end to Orchis once and for all. Part of their plans takes the newlyweds on a honeymoon that serves as cover for Tony Stark's hail mary play.

Invincible Iron Man #11 comes from the creative team of Gerry Duggan, Andrea Di Vito, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Joe Caramagna. It finds Tony Stark and Emma Frost (using her old alias of Hazel Kendal) honeymooning on the north shore of Oahu, making sure they're seen by other vacationers and staffers. The reason for the honeymoon location is so Tony can slip into his new Iron Man stealth armor and sneak from Hawaii to Krakoa, the island the X-Men previously called home before Orchis attacked it. With Emma's help, Iron Man made it to Krakoa and to Hellfire Bay, where the metal Mysterium was being held.

Iron Man had to fight an intelligent ape to retrieve the Mysterium, but he was able to make it off Krakoa with the metal. Back at the Hellfire Club, Tony used the resources at his disposal to shape the Mysterium into a cane that Captain Marvel couldn't bend, resistant to Doctor Strange's spells, and immune to Spider-Man's spider-sense.

The X-Men's Krakoa era coming to an end

New details on how the X-Men's Krakoa era will end were revealed during Marvel's Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con. The three titles that will lead the charge are Fall of the House of X, Rise of the Powers of X, and Resurrection of Magneto. Marvel revealed Mark Brooks' teaser image for Krakoa's final chapter, covers for the first issues of each of the three miniseries, and a trailer.

Current X-Men writer Gerry Duggan and Immortal X-Men artist Lucas Werneck are the creative team for Fall of the House of X. The new synopsis reveals Cyclops on trial and facing the death penalty as mutantkind prepares to make its last stand against Orchis.

Immortal X-Men writer Kieron Gillen and Powers of X artist R.B. Silva helm Rise of the Powers of X. The series takes place in a future where Orchis is victorious, but Nimrod and Omega Sentinel have other plans for ascension beyond mutants and humans.

In Resurrection of Magneto, by X-Men Red's Al Ewing and artist Luciano Vecchio, Storm must make a choice. Does she go against Magneto's wishes to bring the master of magnetism back from death? And will he survive the shock of what has happened to mutants since his death if she does?

