Mark Millar Announces 24 Franchise Crossover, Including Kick-Ass and Kingsman

Prolific comic book creator Mark Millar has revealed new details regarding a crossover that will bring together 24 titles under his Millarworld umbrella. The creator behind Kick-Ass and Nemesis has put 100% of his focus on his creator-owned series after selling his Millarworld imprint to Netflix back in 2017, with the streamer launching both the Jupiter's Legacy live-action series and Super Crooks anime after its acquisition. His next big challenge is Big Time, a crossover that will involve 24 of his franchise titles. So if you've ever wanted to see Hit Girl go up against or work with the likes of characters from Kingsman, then Big Time is a book to keep an eye on this spring.

"Our books over the next few months lead into a crossover, which ties together all the Millarworld franchises," Millar told SFX Magazine. "There are actually 24 franchises altogether if you count series like Kick-Ass, Kingsman and Hit Girl, so we're putting them in one mega-story, which brings all of them together."

Illustrating Big Time is Pepe Larraz, the Marvel artist known for his groundbreaking work on House of X with Jonathan Hickman and X-Men with Gerry Duggan. "Since I started thinking about drawing American comic books, I always have wanted to work with Mark Millar," Larraz told CBR in August during Big Game's announcement. "Who wouldn't? But what I could never have expected is to work on something that interlocks and pulls together so many series Mark has written. This is a huge privilege for me and I can't wait for you all to see it."

Is Mark Millar Planning a Return to DC?

If a 24-franchise crossover wasn't enough to get fans excited about, Mark Millar is also teasing new plans for a DC return to reunite with a familiar hero. "It might take me a year or two to get ahead on my schedule, but I'm 100% going to do another Superman story at some point. I've had a notebook I've been noodling in for quite a while now...," Mark Millar wrote on Twitter in December. He also shared an image of the Man of Steel by superstar artist Alex Ross.

Of course, Mark Millar left it more or less open-ended as to when he will have time in his busy schedule to get to his new Superman story. But just the mere mention that he has a notebook full of Superman material is pretty enticing. Whether it's one or two years, fans may get their wish for a DC reunion with Mark Millar. The writer is famous for his works on Superman: Red Son and Superman Adventures, with Red Son bein adapted into a DC animated movie.

Are you excited to check out Mark Millar's big plans for his franchise crossover? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.