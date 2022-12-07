Mark Millar Teases Return To DC

Acclaimed writer Mark Millar has long-term plans to make a return to DC, with a reunion with a hero he is very familiar with. Mark Millar has taken a break from writing Big Two comics to concentrate on his creator-owned Millarworld franchise of comics and Netflix projects. The live-action Jupiter's Legacy and the Super Crooks anime were the latest projects to drop on Netflix, but Millar also has American Jesus, Prodigy, and The Magic Order in development. With so many different TV shows, movies, and comics already on his plate, Millar is also finding room to write up ideas for a future Superman series.

"It might take me a year or two to get ahead on my schedule, but I'm 100% going to do another Superman story at some point. I've had a notebook I've been noodling in for quite a while now...," Mark Millar wrote on Twitter. He also shared an image of the Man of Steel by superstar artist Alex Ross.

Of course, Mark Millar left it more or less open-ended as to when he will have time in his busy schedule to get to his new Superman story. But just the mere mention that he has a notebook full of Superman material is pretty enticing. Whether it's one or two years, fans may get their wish for a DC reunion with Mark Millar. The writer is famous for his works on Superman: Red Son and Superman Adventures, with Red Son bein adapted into a DC animated movie.

Mark Millar Announces Sequel to Nemesis

One of Mark Millar's controversial series is making a comeback. Millar & McNiven's Nemesis is getting a sequel, except joining Mark Millar is artist Jorge Jiménez (Batman, Justice League). The Nemesis sequel is set to release in January 2023 from Millarworld, the prolific writer's company that was scooped up by Netflix in 2017. Shortly after the Millarworld/Netflix deal, a Nemesis movie was revealed to be in development. The creator-owned series follows a Batman-esque character that's more Joker than Dark Knight. Nemesis dresses in all-white attire compared to the vigilante's usual dark costume.

"I'm especially excited to have this opportunity to work with Mark Millar!" Jiménez gleefully said about working on Nemesis. "He is not only a writer that I have admired for years, but he is also one of the titans of the comic book world. In addition, Nemesis series has everything I need to develop my style as an artist in a crazy, daring way and without filters. My main objective is to take care of the characters' acting. This series plays nimbly between extremely harsh scenes and hints of badass humor, extreme violence and some serious dramatic touches. The whole project is such a challenge for me, keeping up with this crazy energy and making the whole project feel really entertaining and fun. I'm also going to be the happiest guy in the world doing the action scenes. They're so dynamic and powerful, but very modern too. I'm very excited! I promise you I'll do my best and you will love this madness we have cooked up for you!!"

