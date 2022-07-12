Mark Waid Is Still Evil in BOOM! Studios Cryptic Irredeemable Teaser

BOOM! Studios is cooking up something "evil" for Mark Waid, which may be alluding to the superhero series Irredeemable. Created by Mark Waid and Peter Krause, Irredeemable debuted in 2009 and featured a story quite different from your run-of-the-mill superhero story. Plutonian was a Superman-esque heroic figure that had a fall from grace, turning bad and slaughtering the citizens he used to protect. Irredeemable spawned two spinoff series – Incorruptible and Insufferable – though only Irredeemable and Incorruptible were released through BOOM!. With Netflix developing Irredeemable and Incorruptible movies, BOOM! may be getting in on the action as well.

The teaser released by BOOM! Studios has the words "Mark Waid Is Still Evil" on a black background. While the majority of the words are in white font, "Evil" is in crimson red. The official BOOM! Studios Twitter account also made sure to tag Mark Waid in its post as well. Irredeemable co-creator Peter Krause also commented on the post, cryptically writing, "Just dropping this here..." to help fuel the speculation.

Just dropping this here... https://t.co/zdb6yItdNd — Peter Krause (@petergkrause) July 11, 2022

"Peter and I are thrilled to death that a writer and a director we both admire are bringing Irredeemable to life in a faithful and respectful way while inventing their own twists and turns," Waid said in a statement when the Irredeemable and Incorruptible movies were announced in March. "Their unique take on the comic makes it unlike any anti-hero story I've ever heard, and I love it."

The movies come from Kemp Powers and The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel, and also has Jay-Z aboard as a producer with James Lassiter. Samuel spoke about his directorial goals for The Harder They Fall with Comicbook.com's Charlie Ridgely. He was shooting for something stylistic, and it will be interesting to see what he brings to the superhero genre.

"I wanted to tell a story and to have these characters portrayed in a movie where they're not subservient. They're not less than human. They're not less than anything," Samuel explained. "And I really wanted to make a film where we see that, we see all of those things that we've been missing, like real true power amongst these people. But also, in the same breath, swag out."

"I love westerns, I don't get them enough, so I really wanted to tell a story where I can use the camera to do stuff that they couldn't do when John Ford was making westerns, that they couldn't do when John Huston was operating and alive," the director added. "I really wanted to utilize drones and show a train robbery. I love bank robberies, train robberies, jailbreaks, but I wanted to show a jailbreak and the train robbery in the same scene, and tell that story utilizing split screen. I wanted to do all these things with my debut feature film and that's what I got to do."

What do you think BOOM! Studios is cooking up for Irredeemable? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!