Marvel Adds Doctor Doom To Guardians of the Galaxy Team

All week Marvel Comics have been teasing the new team that will make up the Guardians of the Galaxy moving forward. Starting in April's Guardians of the Galaxy #13 (the 175th issue of the title in Legacy numbering, the core team will expand to feature a huge roster of character which will feature returning heroes Star-Lord, Rocket, and Gamora and the addition of others to the team like Wendell Vaughn, the original Quasar, and Doctor Doom! In a statement, writer Al Ewing teased: "One of these things is not like the others, one of these things just doesn't belong. What's Doctor Doom doing here... and why? There's only one way to find out."

In a larger description of the upcoming run on the characters, Marvel wrote in a press release: "The galaxy no longer needs heroes. It needs super heroes! Now deputized by the Galactic Council, the Guardians need new members to tackle their deadliest threats yet. One of Marvel’s premiere cosmic crusaders, Wendell Vaughn the original Quasar, makes his long-awaited return to answer the call. But what could possibly cause the maniacal Doctor Doom to join their ranks? With spectacular art by Juan Frigeri (Ghost Rider), mastermind Al Ewing is ready to boldly take the Guardians where no Guardian has gone before! Get on board, True Believer – it’s going to be the ride of your life!"

The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy #13 to #15 will feature interconnected covers that show off the full team whose completed ranks include: Hulkling, Star-Lord, Groot, Nova, Wiccan, Gamora, Quasar (Avril Kincaid), Rocket Raccoon, Doctor Doom, Super Skrull, Moondragon, Marvel Boy, Mantis, Drax, Phyla-Vell, Hercules, and Quasar (Wendell Vaughn).

(Photo: MARVEL)

Guardians of the Galaxy #13 kicks it all off on April 14 with Guardians of the Galaxy #14 arriving May 12 and Guardians of the Galaxy #15 debuting June 23.

"GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, both the book and the team, are going to be stepping up a gear in 2021, with villains the team have never faced, guest stars you never thought you'd see, and a new teammate you can't even begin to believe - all coming together for a crisis that'll shake every planet in the Marvel universe down to the bedrock... maybe even a backwater planet like Earth,” Ewing said in a press release back in January.

What do you think Doctor Doom will bring to the team and how long will it be before he betrays them? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!