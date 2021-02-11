Marvel Teases New Guardians of the Galaxy Team

✖

The Guardians of the Galaxy are about to be much larger than they have ever been before — literally. As Al Ewing's critically-acclaimed Guardians of the Galaxy run continues to power forward into its second year, Marvel has started to release teasers of the characters that will make up the new team. The roster is so expansive, it's being revealed via a set of three connecting covers for Guardians of the Galaxy #13, #14, and #15.

The first cover has characters that don't surprise anyone — Star-Lord, Nova, Gamora, Groot, Wiccan, and Hulkling. The last two make perfect sense, what will the post-Empyre world in all. This initial group was, in fact, first announced last month.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

The House of Ideas then unveiled another group of characters on Monday, sharing that Rocket Raccoon, Drax, Moon Dragon, Phyla-Vell, and Marvel Boy will remain part of the team.

Fast forward to Tuesday, and things start to get a little interesting. Not only is Phyla-Vell on the team, but now another Quasar is joining the mix. According to a statement released by Marvel, Avril Kincaid will be joining the team — meaning at least two of the three Quasars have joined the team. Also revealed on the new teaser art include Mantis, Hercules, and, believe it or not, Kl'rt.

Even with the latest teaser released, there also appear to be three or four characters that still have to be revealed either Thursday or Friday.

"GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, both the book and the team, are going to be stepping up a gear in 2021, with villains the team have never faced, guest stars you never thought you'd see, and a new teammate you can't even begin to believe - all coming together for a crisis that'll shake every planet in the Marvel universe down to the bedrock... maybe even a backwater planet like Earth,” Ewing said in a press release in January.

The new group is set to officially be introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy #13, due out in April. The issue is now available for pre-order.