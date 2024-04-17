Marvel Announces Annihilation 2099 Event Series

The future of Marvel's 2099 line of comics will be decided in a new Annihilation event. Marvel has revisited the year 2099 in a number of recent series written by Steve Orlando and headlined by Spider-Man 2099. That trend looks to continue with Annihilation 2099, a weekly event that heads to the cosmos to introduce a new cast of 2099 characters, while also setting up what the future holds for 2099 storytelling later this year. Steve Orlando is coming back to write Annihilation 2099, and is joined by a lineup of superstar artists.

Annihilation 2099 is a five-issue event series that will be released weekly in July. The artists illustrating Annihilation 2099 include Nick Bradshaw, Ibraim Roberson, José Luis, Pete Woods, Ario Anindito, and Dale Eaglesham. It takes place after the events in last year's Miguel O'Hara: Spider-Man 2099 and features the debuts of Nova 2099, Starlord 2099, Red Hulk 2099, and Silver Surfer 2099, as well as the return of Dracula 2099. Marvel promises Annihilation 2099 will be welcoming to newcomers of the 2099 landscape as well as longtime fans.

"2099 is back and it's going cosmic!" Orlando said. "Annihilation 2099 has been the best kind of challenge -- bringing even more cosmic into Marvel's iconic cyberpunk line, and keeping it all fresh, provocative, and surprising!"

"No pun intended, but Steve, Ibraim, Ario, Jose, Pete and Dale have knocked this 2099 epic out of orbit!" Editor Mark Paniccia said. "Each issue is action packed with a unique vibe and tone. There's horror, western, 50's sci-fi, super hero and all COSMIC! It's hard to pick a favorite they're all so good! And Pete Woods' character designs are incredible. I hope they make action figures of them all soon!"

"The heroes introduced in Annihilation 2099 are each heroes I could write forever--each with their own tragic beginnings in the Mighty Marvel Tradition," he continued. "And behind it all? An iconic horror antihero who is taking his vengeance to the stars. Red Hulk 2099! Silver Surfer 2099! Nova 2099! Marvel's future goes intergalactic this summer, and I can't wait for everyone to see it!"

You can check out Nick Bradshaw's covers for all five issues of Annihilation 2099 below. The event kicks off in July.