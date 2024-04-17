Marvel Announces Annihilation 2099 Event Series
Nova 2099, Starlord 2099, Red Hulk 2099, and Silver Surfer 2099 headline the cast of Marvel's Annihilation 2099 event.
The future of Marvel's 2099 line of comics will be decided in a new Annihilation event. Marvel has revisited the year 2099 in a number of recent series written by Steve Orlando and headlined by Spider-Man 2099. That trend looks to continue with Annihilation 2099, a weekly event that heads to the cosmos to introduce a new cast of 2099 characters, while also setting up what the future holds for 2099 storytelling later this year. Steve Orlando is coming back to write Annihilation 2099, and is joined by a lineup of superstar artists.
Annihilation 2099 is a five-issue event series that will be released weekly in July. The artists illustrating Annihilation 2099 include Nick Bradshaw, Ibraim Roberson, José Luis, Pete Woods, Ario Anindito, and Dale Eaglesham. It takes place after the events in last year's Miguel O'Hara: Spider-Man 2099 and features the debuts of Nova 2099, Starlord 2099, Red Hulk 2099, and Silver Surfer 2099, as well as the return of Dracula 2099. Marvel promises Annihilation 2099 will be welcoming to newcomers of the 2099 landscape as well as longtime fans.
"2099 is back and it's going cosmic!" Orlando said. "Annihilation 2099 has been the best kind of challenge -- bringing even more cosmic into Marvel's iconic cyberpunk line, and keeping it all fresh, provocative, and surprising!"
"No pun intended, but Steve, Ibraim, Ario, Jose, Pete and Dale have knocked this 2099 epic out of orbit!" Editor Mark Paniccia said. "Each issue is action packed with a unique vibe and tone. There's horror, western, 50's sci-fi, super hero and all COSMIC! It's hard to pick a favorite they're all so good! And Pete Woods' character designs are incredible. I hope they make action figures of them all soon!"
"The heroes introduced in Annihilation 2099 are each heroes I could write forever--each with their own tragic beginnings in the Mighty Marvel Tradition," he continued. "And behind it all? An iconic horror antihero who is taking his vengeance to the stars. Red Hulk 2099! Silver Surfer 2099! Nova 2099! Marvel's future goes intergalactic this summer, and I can't wait for everyone to see it!"
You can check out Nick Bradshaw's covers for all five issues of Annihilation 2099 below. The event kicks off in July.
ANNIHILATION 2099 #1
- Written by STEVE ORLANDO
- Art by IBRAIM ROBERSON
- WHO IS THE LAST NOVA?!
- A remote town on a remote world is devastated by the ravenous, unforgiving Knull Set, a gang of raiders and thieves obsessed with offering all life up to the darkness. But that all changes when a stranger comes to town, a stranger from the stars who answers to his own code. The last survivor of Xandar… the last NOVA. Who is the Last Nova, and what great tragedy does he carry on his back? Is he the inheritor of the Nova Corps or its destroyer? Plus, in a special backup by Orlando and Dale Eaglesham, Dracula's ship set course for the stars, seeking the brave new world his daughter Lilith forged for the vampires of Earth. But what tragedy does fate have in store for his journey and will he ever be reunited with his people?
ANNIHILATION 2099 #2
- Written by STEVE ORLANDO
- Art by JOSÉ LUÍS
- A WAKANDAN TECH GODDESS!
- STARLORD guards the solar systems of 2099! But she faces a villain like no other: Quasar, the Living Star! Born to a fallen star, raised on Planet Wakanda, Starlord risks her life to save a world against a sun gone mad!
ANNIHILATION 2099 #3
- Written by STEVE ORLANDO
- Art by PETE WOODS
- RAGE OF THE RED HULK!
- Explorer Ross Romero's team ends up mining Ego the Living Planet! What makes Ross transform into an ALL-NEW RED HULK whose cosmic strength and hyperspace jumps are fueled by the power primordial? And is the new Red Hulk's power enough to defeat Terrax, the Planet Hunter?
ANNIHILATION 2099 #4
- Written by STEVE ORLANDO
- Art by ARIO ANINDITO
- A FAUSTIAN PACT TO SHAKE THE STARS!
- His life cut short, Mephisto offers Jonah Marlo a deal– more time among the living in return for his soul. Now he collects souls for his master…as the SILVER SURFER of 2099! But he can do the devil's bidding no longer! It's Mephisto vs the Silver Surfer with a galaxy of souls on the line!
ANNIHILATION 2099 #5
- Written by STEVE ORLANDO
- Art by DALE EAGLESHAM
- FIRST CONTACT WITH THE IMPALER!
- After a derelict spacecraft crashes on an alien world, the wreck reveals a deadly discovery – DRACULA! But this is a planet terrified of the daylight, which Dracula couldn't love more. Soon, he's their hero. When a Darkhawk attacks from the stars, Dracula fights back! But does he want to save the planet or make it the first world in his new empire?