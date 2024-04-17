Giant-Size Silver Surfer #1 Announced by Marvel

Marvel continues its celebration of its Giant-Size comics with a new one-shot starring the Silver Surfer. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Marvel's Giant-Size line of comics, with heroes such as the Fantastic Four, X-Men, Miles Morales, and more being featured in the one-shots. They will continue to run throughout the year, with exciting creative teams adding to the larger mythos of the Marvel Universe. The cosmic hero Silver Surfer may not have an ongoing series, but that won't stop him from getting the Giant-Size treatment this summer.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Giant-Size Silver Surfer #1 by writer Mat Groom, artist Tommaso Bianchi, with a cover by Bryan Hitch. The comic guest-stars Terrax the Tamer, who is looking to get out from under Silver Surfer's shadow. Of course, they both have some shared history, as their both former heralds of Galactus. But while Terrax is busy trying to mess up Silver Surfer's reputation, the Silver Surfer may be working to help save Terrax himself.

Along with its main story, Giant-Size Silver Surfer #1 will also include a reprint of Silver Surfer #80, featuring a showdown between Terrax and Morg the Executioner.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What is Giant-Size Silver Surfer #1 about?

"The Silver Surfer and Terrax share so much– from their connection to a profound cosmic force, to their oversized ex-employer– yet their goals and their temperaments could not be more different. I had a blast digging into this divide with Tommaso... by smashing these wayward "brothers" together, with bombastic results!" said Mat Groom.

The description of Giant-Size Silver Surfer #1 reads, "Terrax the Tamer is determined to escape the Silver Surfer's shadow for once and for all – and to do so, he has created a deadly trap that the Surfer cannot escape! But in the midst of Terrax's brutal campaign to destroy the Surfer's reputation, can the Surfer maybe find a way to save Terrax himself? PLUS: A reprint of SILVER SURFER #80, in which the Surfer is caught in the crossfire of an epic throwdown between Terrax and Morg the Executioner!"

Marvel's Fantastic Four movie finds its Silver Surfer

Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot added another major player, with reports confirming that Julia Garner has joined the cast of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four, as the Shalla-Bal incarnation of Silver Surfer. Garner has won three Emmy Awards for her work as Ruth Langmore on Ozark, as well as a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Anna Delvey on Inventing Anna.

Garner will join a The Fantastic Four cast that includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch.

Giant-Size Silver Surfer #1 goes on sale July 10th.