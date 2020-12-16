Marvel Announces Beta Ray Bill Series

✖

Beta Ray Bill, Thor's brother in battle, is getting the spotlight in 2021. Spinning out of the events of Donny Cates and Nic Klein’s run on Thor and the events of the King in Black event, Daniel Warren Johnson (Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, Murder Falcon, Extremity) will write and draw the new five-issue Beta Ray Bill series debuting in March, collaborating with colorist Mike Spicer. According to details provided by Marvel, the series finds Beta Ray Bill tired of playing second fiddle to Thor especially after the new All-Father destroyed Bill's mighty hammer, Stormbreaker. With tensions between the two higher than ever, Bill goes out in search of a new weapon and purpose but first has to deal with Fin Fang Foom, who is under the control of Knull, God of the Symbiotes.

“Beta Ray Bill is literally my favorite Marvel character, so it’s a dream come true, and there are images in this book I’ve been wanting to illustrate for years. It’s even more exciting that I get to write this series in the context of the current Thor universe,” Johnson said in a press release. “There’s a lot to unpack with Beta Ray and I can’t wait to share my story with you all.”

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Donny Cates adds, "I have known Dan for almost a decade now. We both got our start together a long time ago on a crazy little book called Ghost Fleet, and I knew all those years ago that I was absolutely "marrying up" in regards to an artistic partner on a book. Dan is brilliant. Pure and simple. He's just built differently. He's not the same species as the rest of us mere mortals. And if you went back in time and told me that Dan and I were both now playing in the world of Thor like this, the only thing that would surprise me is that they let me in to play as well. This Beta Ray Bill book that Dan has built is special. And beautiful and heartfelt and chainsaw-razorblade-guitar-riff-to-your-bones metal. It is, in fact, what I always knew Dan would be doing. I couldn't be more proud, and more excited, for him to unleash this book on you. You aren't ready."

The special oversized debut issue also includes an exclusive conversation between Johnson and Beta Ray Bill’s creator, Walter Simonson. Beta Ray Bill #1 goes on sale in March.