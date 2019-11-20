Marvel Releases New Thor Trailer

Marvel Comics has released a new trailer for Thor. The series will be relaunched under the new creative team of writer Donny Cates and artist Nic Klein. Cates is coming off popular titles including Absolute Carnage and Cosmic Ghost Rider. The new trailer features editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, editor Wil Moss, and writer Donny Cates talking about what the new series will bring. With the War of the Realms over, the realm of Asgard is now at peace, but a cosmic cataclysm shakes the realm and its denizens anew. To hold off further disaster, the newly christened All-Father Thor must make a choice that gives him power like he’s never had before.

“I like to dive deep into mythology, into lore, into gods, and now I get to play with them and build them up and build their mythology out and break them. Break all of them,” Cates says in the trailer.

“There is no limit to Donny’s imagination, and there is no limit to where he’s going to be taking Thor in this new series,” says Cebulski.

Marvel announced Cates and Klein as the new Thor creative team at at New York Comic Con. “In all my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined a world in which I was worthy of writing Thor,” Cates said at the time. “From Stan Lee and Jack Kirby all the way to the legendary run I am so foolishly following, by the great Jason Aaron, it is beyond an honor to enter the golden halls of Asgard, and to pave the path (far beyond the fields we know…) for the Thunder God himself.”

Are you excited about the new Thor series? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Thor #1 by Donny Cates and Nic Klein is on sale New Year’s Day.

Thor #1

AUG199016

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

A BRAND-NEW, SUPERSTAR CREATIVE TEAM TAKES THE KING OF ASGARD TO NEW REALMS OF GLORY!

The prince is now a king. All Asgard lies before Thor, the God of Thunder. And after many months of war, the Ten Realms are finally at peace. But the skies above the Realm Eternal are never clear for long. The Black Winter is coming. And the God of the Storm will be powerless before it.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jan 01, 2020

Final Orders Due: Nov 25, 2019

SRP: $4.99