Marvel Announces Return of Black Cat Series (Exclusive)

✖

Marvel's Black Cat series went on a brief hiatus after Black Cat #12, and while some fans were worried it was canceled, fear no more, as we can exclusively reveal your first look at the returning Black Cat series. As writer Jed Mackay previously teased, the book was set to come back when Marvel's King in Black storyline kicked into gear, and now we know why, as the description reveals that it's Knull's attack on Earth also happens to interrupt Black Cat's latest heist. That sets into motion the events of the series, as Felicia will turn her thieving skills towards Knull and steal something that could help the heroes mount a comeback.

The series will be written by Mackay and drawn by C.F. Villa, and you can get your first look at the slick cover by artist Pepe Larraz below.

Mackay couldn't be more thrilled about the book's return and teased what is to come from the series during King In Black and beyond, including the anticipated Thieves Guild heist, a new costume, and more.

(Photo: Marvel)

"I told you we weren't cancelled! Check your Christmas lists, because this December BLACK CAT is back with a brand-new #1- but remember, if we're going with legacy numbering, that puts us smack on Unlucky Number 13, and when you're talking about Felicia Hardy, you know bad luck is her constant companion," Mackay said. "Usually it's something for other folks to worry about, of course, but this time... well, the last thing you need when you're in the final phases of planning the job of a lifetime is an alien invasion. KING IN BLACK comes crashing into Felicia's world to mess everything up, and it's not like Felicia didn't hate all that symbiote business already."

"BLACK CAT #1 brings us back in a big way, and even after KING IN BLACK, we're firing on all cylinders," Mackay said. "You want to see Felicia pull a heist on an evil alien space god? Done. New costume coming soon? Check. Queen Cat? She's on her way. The long-awaited Thieves Guild heist that we've been building up to for over a year? Of course. And beyond! All of Team Black Cat has been hammering away to bring Felicia and friends (and enemies) back to you with the same energy, charm and pizazz you've come to expect, and we can't wait for you all to see what we've been working on!"

You can find the official description for Black Cat #1 below.

BLACK CAT #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by C.F. VILLA

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

"Feeling lucky? Knull’s attack on Earth interrupts the Black Cat’s latest heist, and if you know Felicia, you know that’s a problem. So the Cat and her crew aim to steal something of greatest value to both Knull and Earth’s hope of survival. You’ll have to pick up this issue to find out what! This issue guest-stars the X-Men! Captain America! And Doctor Strange! DO NOT MISS IT!!!"

Black Cat #1 hits comic stores later this year.

Are you excited for the return of Marvel's Black Cat? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics and Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!