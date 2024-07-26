Invincible Season 3 First Look Reveals Black and Blue Suit

Mark Grayson has gone through some big changes in the Invincible series but with the upcoming arrival of season three, the titular superhero will be wearing those changes on his sleeve. As was the case in the Image Comics, Mark will be sporting a decidedly darker costume to protect Earth and/or fight against world-ending threats. While the Amazon animated series has yet to confirm when we can expect season three to arrive following the success of season two, it has given animation fans a new look at what Grayson will look like sporting the classic black and blue suit.

Mark did not have an easy time in Invincible’s second season, reeling from the betrayal of Omni-Man that left him without his father and left the Earth without one of its strongest heroes. During the recent episodes, Invincible would have a cursed reunion with his father while also finding himself gaining a new terrifying villain in the form of the multiverse-hopping villain known as Aangstrom Levy. When last we left Mark, he had managed to find his way home while coming to the tough decision to break up with his girlfriend Amber as viewers also witnessed a major change in Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man.

Invincible Is Black And Blue

Another major element introduced in Invincible’s second season is Mark’s new younger brother, Oliver. Introduced as the son of Nolan who was raised on an alien world, Mark’s mother would adopt Oliver, giving her a much-needed element in her life following the betrayal of her husband. With the introduction of Mark’s black and blue suit in the animated series, the new promo poster makes light of the rough times ahead for Invincible.

First look at Invincible’s new Season 3 suit!!! Looks great, doesn’t it? Definitely won’t be getting scratched or covered in blood… pic.twitter.com/M6Zus58tBw — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) July 26, 2024

As a part of San Diego Comic-Con, Invincible confirmed that it will receive a fourth season following its upcoming third. If you’ve somehow missed out on the bloody adventures of Invincible and want to learn why the series has become so popular, here’s how Amazon describes the critically acclaimed animated series, “When Mark Grayson inherits superpowers at seventeen, it’s a dream come true – until he learns that being a hero isn’t as black and white as the comic books he read as a kid.”

