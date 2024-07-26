SDCC 2024: Absolute Green Lantern From Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay Announced by DC

DC already shared some big surprises at its Absolute Power panel during San Diego Comic-Con, but today’s Jim Lee and Friends panel unearthed even more gems for fans to get excited about. During the panel, DC revealed more details on several books, but also took a second to reveal a new entry in its DC Absolute line, which will welcome DC’s ringslingers the Green Lanterns into the fold. ComicBook’s Jenna Anderson was on hand to get the details, and Absolute Green Lantern will be helmed by the all-star team of Al Ewing (Resurrection of Magneto) and Jahnoy Lindsay (Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow), and we even got a first look at the new series, which you can find in the image below.

Absolute Green Lantern

Sketch of Sojourner Mullein in Absolute Green Lantern

While details on the new series are scarce, DC did reveal a few intriguing details, including that the series will feature a first-contact style story that impacts several well-known Lanterns. Names mentioned in that mix were Hal Jordan, John Stewart, and Sojourner Mullein. It was also mentioned that this will be a “complete reimagining” of the property, so while there will obviously be things we all recognize, the sky is the limit for what a Green Lantern concept can actually be in this version. If the early artwork is anything to go by, fans are in for a treat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is DC Absolute?

The Absolute line is a place where creative teams can try out brand-new concepts with DC’s iconic characters, all the while staying true to the character’s core concepts. So far the line includes Absolute Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, and now Green Lantern, and each series takes the character in big new directions and removes one or more key elements that fans have always identified with the characters in the main continuity.

Batman for instance will feature a Dark Knight without the money, the mansion, or the butler that he’s been known for in the main timeline, and he will be more imposing than ever from a visual standpoint as well. Meanwhile, Wonder Woman will no longer have the Amazonian sisterhood or Paradise Island in her backstory, and also gone is the mission of peace that brought her to the shores of America in the first place. Superman will also follow a similar pattern, as he wasn’t discovered by the Kents when he crash-landed on Earth (if he crash-landed that is), and there will be no Fortress of Solitude in this version either.

Absolute Superman will be written by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, while Absolute Batman will feature the team of Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. Absolute Wonder Woman will be written by Kelly Thompson and feature the artwork of Hayden Sherman, and joining the Triity will be Absolute Flash, which is written by Jeff Lemire with artwork by Nick Robles. Batman will release on October 9th, while Wonder Woman hits on October 23rd. Superman launches on November 6th.

“The creation of the Absolute Universe is how I always imagined coming back to DC, and DC All In will be a great jumping-on point for new readers as well as lapsed fans to discover new stories to love and the chance to explore the new directions in store for DC’s core series lineup,” Snyder said.

Are you excited for Absolute Green Lantern? You can talk all things comics with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!