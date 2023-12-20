Marvel Reveals First Look at Blood Hunt Crossover Event

Vampires descend on the Marvel Universe in Blood Hunt. The yearly summer crossover event begins in May and will be vampire-themed. Spread across its main series, tie-in issues, and spinoff limited series, Blood Hunt will see the likes of the Avengers, Blade, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Clea, and more unite to stop vampires from crawling their way out of the shadows. Blood Hunt is written by current Avengers and Moon Knight writer Jed MacKay with art by X-Men superstar artist Pepe Larraz. It poses the question, "Who Will Bit It?" as vampires present a united front for the very first time, and fans can get their first look at the event.

"I think vampires are a very fun part of the Marvel Universe," MacKay told Marvel.com. "You can enjoy them on a surface level as adding a little spookiness to a book, or you can get as deep as you like into the long-running Marvel history of vampires, which is as elaborate as any other part of it (and the fact that Dracula is there is a source of endless delight)! BLOOD HUNT is just the latest chapter in the long-running vampire mythos of Marvel vampires—and they're stepping out of the darkness in a big way."

"Much like Civil War and Secret Invasion, BLOOD HUNT is a story that has been naturally building across Marvel's comics over the last few years (and some even older stories), and it all comes to a head this May as Jed connects all the dots," Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski said. "As the series unfolds, readers will be able to uncover clues and go back and put the pieces together to see just how high the stakes are for our beloved characters. Pun intended."

What is Marvel's Blood Hunt about?

"The skies have gone dark, the sun hiding its face from the carnage to come. The children of the night, the vampires, have risen from the dark and hidden places of the world as one to drown the Marvel Universe in blood," a description of Blood Hunt reads. "Earth's final night has fallen – can even the heroes of this doomed world stem the tide of blood that is to come? Join the Avengers, Blade, Bloodline, Spider-Man, Hunter's Moon, Tigra, Doctor Strange and Clea as the dance of death begins."

Jed MacKay also gave Marvel.com a tease of a new vampire threat that will rise in Blood Hunt. When asked about who the villain of Blood Hunt might be, MacKay responded, "Well, someone has organized this global vampire uprising, and even worse, has assembled a cadre of horrific super-vampires known as the Bloodcoven to do their bidding! As to who this mastermind might be, that will be revealed in time."

The cover and first-look pages of Blood Hunt #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale May 1, 2024.