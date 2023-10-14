Marvel Reveals Next Major Crossover Event, Blood Hunt

Marvel's hometown convention has been as busy as ever. Saturday, the House of Ideas took to New York Comic Con to unveil plans to end the X-Men's Krakoa era while also revealing the first four titles in its new Ultimate Universe. On top of that, Marvel creators were on-hand to announce the first major comic event of 2024: the vampire-themed Blood Hunt. Featuring a vampiric tale, the event's main series will be by Jed MacKay, Pepe Larraz, and Marte Gracia while other creative teams will handle tie-in issues and spin-offs.

"We have vampires in our books all the time, there's some bad blood there," MacKay said at New York Comic Con. "What happens if the shoe was on the other foot? We've got the Avengers, Moon Knight's Midnight Mission, Doctor Strange, Miles Morales, and of course, Blade, and there's going to be more vampires you can shake a stick at."

What is Blood Hunt about?

According to Marvel, Blood Hunt will follow vampires as they try to take over the Marvel Universe.

"Vampires have always walked amongst the shadows of the Marvel Universe, but in Spring 2024, the long night arrives and these bloodsucking terrors will endure the spotlight like never before," the publisher said of the title. "The main event series will be brought to life by an A-team of Marvel talent: current Avengers scribe Jed MacKay and acclaimed X-Men artists Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia. In classic Marvel fashion, BLOOD HUNT will also spill out into a host of tie-in issues in Marvel's hottest current series and see the launch of all-new limited series, one-shots, and redefining status quos.

It added, "Brimming with unsurmountable stakes, this startling saga will drag the world into darkness as your favorite heroes struggle to ward off the vampire race's cursed crusade of terror! Fans will have to wait with bated breath for more story details and information. In the meantime, sink your teeth into a special BLOOD HUNT trailer and a viciously visceral promotional image by Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho!"

The Blood Hunt trailer can be seen above.

Blood Hunt launches in February.