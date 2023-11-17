Marvel's 2024 Free Comic Book Day Titles Tease Blood Hunt Event, Ultimate Universe and More

Marvel Comics is super-sizing the number of books that will be available to fans in next year's Free Comic Book Day. The yearly event opens up the doors of comic book shops and allows fans to take home a selection of comics for free, with 12 titles making up Free Comic Book Day's Gold Sponsor comics. Those were revealed earlier in the week, and now publishers have started to announce the official list of comic titles. Marvel will have five FCBD titles for eager fans, and some of them will tease future storylines for the Ultimate Universe, next summer's Blood Hunt event, and the X-Men's post-Krakoa era.

Since Free Comic Book Day falls on May the 4th, there will be a Star Wars FCBD title as well. Other offerings include Marvel's Voices, spotlighting creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities, and a book dedicated to first-time comic readers in Free Comic Book Day: Spidey & His Amazing Friends.

What is Marvel's Blood Hunt about?

The first details regarding Blood Hunt were dropped during Marvel's Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con. It appears to be a vampire-centric event featuring the Avengers, Blade, Moon Knight, and more. The event's main series will be by Jed MacKay, Pepe Larraz, and Marte Gracia while other creative teams will handle tie-in issues and spin-offs.

"We have vampires in our books all the time, there's some bad blood there," MacKay said at New York Comic Con. "What happens if the shoe was on the other foot? We've got the Avengers, Moon Knight's Midnight Mission, Doctor Strange, Miles Morales, and of course, Blade, and there's going to be more vampires you can shake a stick at."

"Vampires have always walked amongst the shadows of the Marvel Universe, but in Spring 2024, the long night arrives and these bloodsucking terrors will endure the spotlight like never before," the publisher said of the title. "The main event series will be brought to life by an A-team of Marvel talent: current Avengers scribe Jed MacKay and acclaimed X-Men artists Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia. In classic Marvel fashion, BLOOD HUNT will also spill out into a host of tie-in issues in Marvel's hottest current series and see the launch of all-new limited series, one-shots, and redefining status quos."

The complete list of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles and creative teams is below. FCBD is on Saturday, May 4, 2024.