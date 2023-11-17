Marvel's 2024 Free Comic Book Day Titles Tease Blood Hunt Event, Ultimate Universe and More
Marvel's 2024 Free Comic Book Day offerings include five titles for readers of all ages.
Marvel Comics is super-sizing the number of books that will be available to fans in next year's Free Comic Book Day. The yearly event opens up the doors of comic book shops and allows fans to take home a selection of comics for free, with 12 titles making up Free Comic Book Day's Gold Sponsor comics. Those were revealed earlier in the week, and now publishers have started to announce the official list of comic titles. Marvel will have five FCBD titles for eager fans, and some of them will tease future storylines for the Ultimate Universe, next summer's Blood Hunt event, and the X-Men's post-Krakoa era.
Since Free Comic Book Day falls on May the 4th, there will be a Star Wars FCBD title as well. Other offerings include Marvel's Voices, spotlighting creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities, and a book dedicated to first-time comic readers in Free Comic Book Day: Spidey & His Amazing Friends.
What is Marvel's Blood Hunt about?
The first details regarding Blood Hunt were dropped during Marvel's Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con. It appears to be a vampire-centric event featuring the Avengers, Blade, Moon Knight, and more. The event's main series will be by Jed MacKay, Pepe Larraz, and Marte Gracia while other creative teams will handle tie-in issues and spin-offs.
"We have vampires in our books all the time, there's some bad blood there," MacKay said at New York Comic Con. "What happens if the shoe was on the other foot? We've got the Avengers, Moon Knight's Midnight Mission, Doctor Strange, Miles Morales, and of course, Blade, and there's going to be more vampires you can shake a stick at."
"Vampires have always walked amongst the shadows of the Marvel Universe, but in Spring 2024, the long night arrives and these bloodsucking terrors will endure the spotlight like never before," the publisher said of the title. "The main event series will be brought to life by an A-team of Marvel talent: current Avengers scribe Jed MacKay and acclaimed X-Men artists Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia. In classic Marvel fashion, BLOOD HUNT will also spill out into a host of tie-in issues in Marvel's hottest current series and see the launch of all-new limited series, one-shots, and redefining status quos."
The complete list of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles and creative teams is below. FCBD is on Saturday, May 4, 2024.
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDER-MAN & THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1
- Written by JED MacKAY & GAIL SIMONE
- Art by SARA PICHELLI & DAVID MARQUEZ
- Cover by KAEL NGU
- Time once again for a shot of all-new Marvel goodness, absolutely free! First, witness the overture to this summer's major crossover event starring the Avengers – BLOOD HUNT! And then get a glimpse of the future of mutantkind as Jubilee learns that you cannot go home again!
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDER-MAN & THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1
- Written by ZEB WELLS & DENIZ CAMP
- Art by RYAN STEGMAN & JUAN FRIGERI
- Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
- Just weeks ahead of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50, get the first taste of THE RETURN OF THE GOBLIN! Plus, prepare for the next evolutionary step of the Ultimate Universe as a powerful new hero debuts! But it doesn't end there! Oh no, there are some surprises up our sleeve on this one!
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: MARVEL'S VOICES #1
- Written by NIKESH SHUKLA & MORE
- Art by TADAM GYADU & MORE
- Cover by ANAND RAMCHERON
- CELEBRATING A YEAR OF MARVEL'S VOICES WITH A BRAND-NEW STORY STARRING SPIDER-MAN INDIA!
- Discover the legacy of the last Black Panther! Join Web-Weaver in hot pursuit of a thief in NYC! Jam out with Spider-Gwen! And see the world of the X-Men through a whole new lens. All this and more awaits in a special edition of MARVEL'S VOICES! Plus, return to Earth-50101 – the home of Pavitr Prabhakar, Spider-Man of Mumbai – for a new pulse-pounding adventure by celebrated writer Nikesh Shukla and artist Tadam Gyadu!
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: STAR WARS/DARTH VADER #1
- Written by CHARLES SOULE & GREG PAK
- Penciled by IBRIAM ROBERSON & RAMON ROSANAS
- Cover by PHIL NOTO
- Are there Rebel survivors stranded on Hoth? Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Lando Calrissian, and Chewbacca mount a dangerous rescue mission to Echo Base! Lightsabers! Blasters! Snowtroopers! All-out action amongst the wreckage of AT-AT walkers, Rebel airspeeders and frozen weapons of mass destruction!
- Darth Vader employes a surprise character from the past to help him find Luke Skywalker. But Sabé, former handmaiden of Padmé Amidala is also on a quest for the son of Vader. Having worked for him as an Imperial Commander, Sabé has enough resources to cause chaos for anyone who stands in her path. How will this affect the Dark Lord's plans to remove Palpatine from power?
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1
- SWING INTO ADVENTURE WITH SPIDEY!
- Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Miles will face off against Green Goblin, Doc Ock and more in this spectacular special. Filled with easy-to-read comic stories based on the hit Disney Junior show, this book is perfect for the youngest readers aged 5-7. Young fans will even be able to test their wall-crawling skills with thrilling interactive activity pages! Kids will love this not-to-be-missed comic: the perfect primer for the newest generation of Spider-Fans!