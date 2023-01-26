Blade's Daughter Puts Her Vampire Hunting Abilities to the Test (Exclusive)

There's a new vampire hunter in the Marvel Universe, and she happens to be the daughter of Blade. Brielle Brooks was just a regular high schooler worrying about your typical teenage drama like school and dealing with her protective mother. However, all of that is about to change in Bloodline: Daughter of Blade, a new five-issue limited series that was first announced at New York Comic Con. Writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe gave readers a taste of what they can expect in Bloodline: Daughter of Blade in a backup story in Free Comic Book Day 2022: Avengers/X-Men #1, and now a preview of the first issue shows Brielle and her mother fighting a vampire together.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Bloodline: Daughter of Blade #1 by Danny Lore, Karen S. Darboe, Cris Peter, and VC's Joe Sabino. The preview starts with Brielle and her mother having dinner together at a restaurant, the two of them chatting about Brielle's recent school trouble with a guidance counselor. Brielle tries to reassure her mother that everything is alright and that she's not pregnant or into any drugs. As they walk to their car, the mother and daughter are followed by a mysterious woman in the shadows. Just when Brielle's mother is about to spray the woman with a mace bottle, Brielle leaps into action, tackling the attacking vampire.

During their tussle, the vampire mentions Brielle's blood smelling "too special," possibly a hint that the vampire can tell that Brielle and Blade share the same bloodline. Brielle's mother grabs a stake out of her car to put the vampire down, stabbing their attacker in the neck. Brielle mentions how in the movies, vampires typically turn to dust after being killed, but this one is still intact.

Danny Lore Discusses Bloodline: Daughter of Blade's Mother/Daughter Relationship

"So one of the things that I really enjoyed when dealing with Safron and Brielle is I pulled a lot of inspiration from being – my parents were divorced. My parents were both in my life and they communicated, but I was at my mom's or I was at my dad's, right? So there's a lot of ways in which both behaved as single parents, even though that they were both very much in my life, and also interacting with other people I knew who had single parents. There's a different kind of relationship you end up having, whether it's adversarial, whether it's friendship, or whether it's a combination of both," Danny Lore told Marvel.com.

Lore continued, "So I really wanted that to be crucial, the ways in which they rely on each other. So, for me, I wanted to have – and I think we get some of that relationship sometimes, but I'm like, you can always use more of it and kind of play with both how secretive and how open you are in those scenarios. True fact: the diner scene is actually inspired by an actual moment that happened with me and my mother, where she asked those exact questions in a chicken place. I was not as braced for it. I had no clue she was going to have that topic. But it's just little moments like that, for me, that make it; the, "I'm going to support you because I know how much the world can be against us, how much we have to struggle, but that doesn't mean that I'm not going to voice concern," or "I'm not trying to sugarcoat or hide what may be happening to you," which I think, when you have that sort of relationship with a parent, that it can appear that way to the outside world, as if the parent is in denial."

Continue reading for the exclusive preview of Bloodline: Daughter of Blade #1. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, February 1st.