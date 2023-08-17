Marvel Has Captain America Suffer One His Most Brutal Injuries Yet

Captain America just suffered one of the most brutal injuries imaginable during a fight to defend what's left of the X-Men

Captain America has just suffered one of the most brutal injuries we've seen the Marvel hero suffer, as he battles a deadly foe of immense power!

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!

Uncanny Avengers #1 marks a brand new start for both the Avengers and X-Men. Steve Rogers/Captain America builds a new a new 'Avengers Unity Squad' that combines some misfit anit-heroes like Quicksilver and Deadpool, with some of the more violent X-Men like Penance and Psylocke.

After the bloody events of the 2023 Hellfire Gala, mutants were banished from the Earth, and the X-Men were left scattered and on the run, battling the global anti-mutant organization Orchis however they can. Cap's new Avengers Unity Squad has to use disguise and subterfuge to keep off Orchis' radar until they can piece together what the organization's larger plan really is.

In the climax of Uncanny Avengers #1 Cap's squad figures out that Orchis forces are targeting atomic weapon caches – and they predict where the next attack will be. When they get to the facility, The Uncanny Avengers find that the perpetrators are, ironically, the 'New Mutant Liberation Front,' which includes Blob, Wildside, and the Strucker Twins – all led by the mysterious Captain Krakoa imposter that attacked the senate and killed a bunch of government officials.

When the Uncanny Avengers battle the new MLF, Captain Americaand Captain Krakoa end up in the center ring of battle with one another. However, Steve Rogers quickly ascertains (to his own surprise) that this imposter is no mere regular human in a powered suit – it's someone who already has a serious power level, outside of the suit. Unfortunately for Cap, he makes that discovery just before the underestimation costs him dearly. Captain Krakoa catches a strike from Cap's shield and then literally and figuratively turns the tables: he twists Cap's shield around violently, snapping his arm like a twig.

The panel of Captain America's arm being broken into splinters by his own shield is definitely one of the more horrific images of the character we've ever seen. It also deepens the mystery of this new Captain Krakoa pretty significantly, as whoever is under the helmet is strong enough to overpower Captain America Super Soldier Serum, and then make one of the world's greatest soldiers look utterly powerless.

It will be interesting to see if the X-Men lend Captain America a hand (so to speak) with the healing process.

Uncanny Avengers #1 is now on sale from Marvel Comics.